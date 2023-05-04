The president of Nardin Academy will resign her post after weeks of pressure from nine board members, alumni and parents who raised concerns about her leadership of the private Catholic school.

A statement issued by the Nardin Academy Board of Trustees late Wednesday night said it had agreed on several measures, including that Nardin President Sandra Betters would step down as of June 30. The nine board members will also step down as part of that agreement.

“Dr. Sandra Betters has informed the Nardin Academy Board of Trustees that for the betterment of all within the Nardin community, including students and employees, she will be stepping down from her role as President of Nardin Academy as of June 30,” the statement read.

The board also said it would work on a transition plan in the weeks ahead, including hiring an interim president and implementing the school’s plan for “healing and growth.”

The decision came after a lengthy special meeting of the school's board of trustees on Wednesday.

The school has faced weeks of turmoil after faculty, a group of trustees and other members of the Nardin community leveled accusations of intimidation and mistrust against the school’s leadership. More than 180 families wrote a letter to the school saying they were waiting to find out if it would make changes before deciding whether to keep their children at the school in the fall.

"As a board, we remain united in our unwavering commitment to serve as custodians of the school's fiduciary and governance oversight, stewards of its mission values, and champions for the legacy of our founders, the Daughters of the Heart of Mary," a board statement sent to Nardin families late Wednesday read. "We firmly believe that these decisions are what is best and right for Nardin Academy and the entire Nardin community, especially its current and future students."

