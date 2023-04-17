A letter sent Monday to the Nardin Academy community from the school's embattled chairwoman and a key board member took aim at a "rogue statement" nine trustees issued Friday calling on the school's leadership to resign.

"We look forward to healing divisions on the board and in our school community," said Tish Van Dyke, the board chair, and Elizabeth Dodge, U.S. provincial for the Daughters of the Heart of Mary, which established the academy.

"We recognize that Nardin is in a precarious place right now, and that some in the community may be actively working to undermine the school," the two wrote. "However, we are committed to regaining the trust of our stakeholders, uniting around Nardin’s mission as a Catholic institution, and most importantly, continuing to provide excellent education to the children in our care."

The statement came after three pillars and financial supporters of the Nardin community – David and Leslie Keane, Kenneth and Katherine Koessler and the Gioia family – joined nine trustees and many parents and alumni in calling for Nardin President Sandra Betters and Van Dyke to resign.

"We are so grateful for the generosity and contributions of Nardin’s donors and benefactors, and recognize the tremendous impact they have had," Van Dyke and Dodge wrote. "We also know that Nardin’s mission and our dedication to our Catholic identify must always supersede any other influence, including monetary ones."

Dodge said she had "grave concerns" about the nine trustees – among 24 on the board – calling their words and actions, at times, "deeply cruel and damaging."

"As Trustee Larry Quinn said in a recent email to fellow Board members, 'You have just destroyed the reputation of [Van Dyke], who has spent thousands of hours working on our behalf to help and assist Nardin. The endless string of accusations and innuendo have had their effect. You have broken our chairman – one of the most decent women I have ever met.'"

"The very public nature of those demands, numerous misconceptions and half-truths, as well as recent news coverage," Van Dyke and Dodge said, "has been severely damaging to the Academy’s reputation and has divided our community,"

The statement also was critical of the impact the nine trustees have had on the Nardin community, including a walkout Thursday by more than 250 students in support of faculty and in opposition to the school leadership. The walkout occurred the day before the trustees made their statement.

Van Dyke and Dodge, as they did in a communication sent to the Nardin community on April 7, urged everyone to wait until the completion of an assessment by outside counsel before coming to conclusions about how the school operates.

The two women said they "reject recent speculation that we received advanced knowledge of the findings in the assessment, or that either of us have predetermined our position on how Nardin should move forward. That speculation is false and counterproductive."

"This irresponsible behavior has further damaged our school," the two wrote.

Robyn Dorsey and Jennifer Collesano, members of the Nardin Academy Alumni Advisory Board, felt the statement was out of touch with how the most of the Nardin community feels.

"The tone and text of their statement was very much what we have been experiencing for the past 18 months," Dorsey said. "There is a lot of negativity that's counterproductive. It doesn't help get us to a solution, because while the nine trustees are a minority of the board, they represent a majority of the Nardin stakeholders."

"This statement is just not enough," Collesano said. "There is nothing that an outside counsel's report will offer our community – which at this point is in crisis – that we can't see with our own eyes."