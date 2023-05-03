The current crisis surrounding Nardin Academy's leadership is foreign to Rebecca Reeder, who worked there for 40 years, including 25 as principal of the girls high school, before retiring in 2021.

"I never experienced this type of situation in all my years at Nardin," Reeder said. "It is so sad to witness what is happening."

Turmoil at Nardin Academy as faculty, parents, alums question school leadership Since President Sandra Betters arrived, enrollment at Nardin has dropped, 24 faculty and staff members have left and at least one key donor has withheld a pledge to support the school financially. The board of trustees has become divided and many alumnae and parents feel outraged over what is happening.

When Reeder talks of Nardin, she speaks of a culture of "respect, caring and openness" that has long characterized Western New York's oldest private and independent Catholic school.

That is a far cry from the accusations of intimidation and distrust leveled by faculty against the school's leadership. Those public accusations have led donors, alumni and parents to demand the resignations of President Sandra Betters and Chairwoman Tish Van Dyke.

Since Friday, 22 former members of its Board of Trustees have written to the current trustees "to express our full support for the faculty, staff, parents and students who are speaking out," and to urge the board to "resolve this situation immediately."

Over 100 Nardin families delay re-enrollment decision amid leadership strife The deadline for re-enrollment deposits had been Thursday, but the academy announced Wednesday it was extending it to May 15.

A letter from 188 families, claiming to represent 275 of the school's 756 students, said they are waiting to find out if the board "will be making the necessary changes" before deciding to keep their children at Nardin in the fall.

And on Sunday, nearly 200 parents, alumni, former teachers and others gathered in a drizzling rain to urge a change in leadership.

Nardin Academy officials agree that internal turmoil has blemished the school, but blamed those targeting its leadership for the harm being done.

"We continue to be seriously concerned about the damage Nardin's critics are doing to the school they profess to love and support," the academy said Monday in a statement released by spokesman Steve Bell. "Everyone wants the divisiveness to end, and the focus to be on our students, and an enjoyable end of the school year."

Nardin Academy statement from board chair, other leader admonishes 'rogue' trustees A letter sent Monday to the Nardin Academy community from the school's embattled chairwoman and a key board member took aim at a "rogue statement" nine trustees issued Friday calling on the school's leadership to resign.

The unwanted attention Nardin is now experiencing, as green-and-white "Nardin Together" lawn signs sprout in front of neighborhood homes, has put a spotlight on a prominent educational institution where values were modeled by the Daughters of the Heart of Mary, the religious order that founded the school with a mission to nurture the potential of girls and young women.

Alumni across generations are quick to credit the school for helping them to become the people they are today.

"Nardin encouraged skepticism," said JoAnn Wypijewski, who graduated in 1974. "Religion classes fostered this, even insisted on it."

"The faculty and staff instilled a sense of confidence and empowerment," said Lauren Reddington, who graduated in 2008 and now lives and works in Washington, D.C., where she is part of an active alumni chapter. "They encouraged us to critically think about the world around us and to have the confidence to assert those skills. That's something I use every day in my life."

Another hallmark of the school is the faculty's dedication and longevity.

"I could have made a lot more money and got a pension, but I stayed at Nardin because it was like family. I loved it there," said Joan Ricca, a longtime music and theater teacher.

'Faith-based culture'

Ernestine Nardin founded the academy in 1857, centering the education of girls in a faith-based culture. She was one of the Daughters who came to the United States in 1851 seeking to preserve religious expression after fleeing the French Revolution. The religious order doesn't wear habits, in part, to blend in with others.

Nardin teacher's removal following use of 'racially charged language' sparked controversy A longtime Nardin Academy teacher lost her job last week, at least in part because of an exchange with a student that the school said involved "racially charged language," although teachers, parents and alumni upset by her departure wonder if it was retaliation for her criticism of the school's leadership last fall.

Boys were admitted to the lower grades in 1874, which came to include writer F. Scott Fitzgerald in 1905.

The religious order, referred to as DHMs for short, also founded St. Joseph’s School for the Deaf in the Bronx in 1869. They are a sponsor of NativityMiguel Middle School in Buffalo, which provides a free Catholic education for underprivileged boys and girls.

"If you were a kid who loved language for both its sensuous beauty and critical power, then English literature with Miss Helen Doll, a DHM and a remarkable woman, and any religion class at Nardin provided a feast," Wypijewski said. "And if you grew up working class on the East Side, just getting there on city buses was a kind of intro to questioning everything."

Over time, the Daughters have played a less active role in school affairs. Four of them serve on Nardin's 25-member board, and all live out of state.

Nardin's classic, cream-colored brick school opened in 1890. The building, on Cleveland Avenue in the Elmwood Village, added an upper wing and chapel in 1962 and a second addition in 2010. The Montessori school opened in 1998 at 700 W. Ferry St.

Michael Langan, headmaster at Nardin for 10 years beginning in 1974, said the years he spent there "were the best."

"Nardin was a great place, from the students to the faculty to the DHMs. There were no false notes," said Langan, whose daily rounds to open the school included greeting Mary Quinn, a 100-year-old DHM. His wife, Joanne, taught high school English.

Gioia Foundation is latest to pull support from Nardin pending leadership change For the third day in a row, a major contributor to Nardin Academy has suspended financial contributions until Chairwoman Tish Van Dyke and President Sandra Betters resign.

Iris Skoog, who worked at Nardin for four decades, fondly recalled the camaraderie of the faculty and her students.

"The culture at the time I was there had an insistence on knowledge, on thinking, on analyzing," Skoog said.

Nardin Academy has also long been synonymous with academic excellence.

The school offers AP exams in 14 subjects and has a 100% college placement rate, with graduates routinely getting into the country's most prestigious colleges and universities.

Nardin students also excel at sports, with students earning scholarships at Division 1 and Division 2 schools. During the pandemic, Nardin added sports fields and a competition gymnasium.

That success, and its reputation for excellent teachers, kept the academy in high standing at a time when fewer families are choosing Catholic high schools for girls. Unlike some schools, Nardin developed a robust fundraising strategy to help cover day-to-day operational costs and boost the school's endowment, now at $11 million, to offer access to more students.

Some schools, notably Holy Angels Academy and Immaculata Academy, which was down to 180 students when it closed in 2016, weren't as fortunate.

There have been missteps. The previous hire of John West for president in 2015 by the trustees was one. He failed to work out after seven months, but was quickly replaced with former President Marsha Sullivan.

Calls for change

Students walk out of Nardin to rally for teachers who seek leadership change More than 250 high school students, led by seniors, poured out of the front doors of Nardin at noon to rally for 30 minutes to show support for their teachers and call for a change in the school's leadership.

Nardin, as an expensive private school, has always been an institution of privilege, an issue raised in a student petition in summer 2020 calling for a more diverse student body.

Sullivan, Betters' predecessor, hired the first diversity and equity director that summer, and a number of initiatives were taken, including the establishment of the Nardin Experience Fund to help students of less financial means participate fully in Nardin activities.

Betters has strengthened the fund during her tenure and donations for scholarships, she has said, have gone up 23%.

High school tuition for the 2023-24 school year is $17,950.

It's $16,180 for grades K to 4, and $16,490 for the Montessori school, where Matthew and Patti-Anne Cavagnaro's children Henry, 5, and Joseph, 4, attend.

Nine trustees call for Nardin president, board chair to resign “The current situation and subsequent public attention of Nardin Academy has damaged the integrity and reputation of our historic institution," the nine trustees said in a statement released to The Buffalo News.

What they get for the cost, Patti-Anne Cavagnaro said, is well worth it.

"We love that they focus on teaching kids kindness," Cavagnaro said. "We saw how much they loved and cared for the kids that they were teaching. We're very happy. Our children are excelling."

Cavagnaro worries about the turbulence surrounding school leadership.

"My hope is that the Nardin community will overcome any obstacles that are in their way, because Nardin is such an important part of our lives," she said.

Paris and Lisa Murray-Roselli will see their second daughter graduate from Nardin when Christina, who began in Montessori, graduates May 12. Older daughter Julia graduated in 2020.

"I value education highly," said Lisa Murray-Roselli, who has taught at SUNY Buffalo State University and Canisius College. "I wanted my children to have the best we could afford."

They liked that Nardin is in the city, the academics are strong, the reputation solid. It came highly recommended from friends who had their children there.

"We love the school, and until recently, the environment there was nothing short of amazing," said Scott Hunt, whose daughter is in the seventh grade. "But we have decided to withhold our deposit until we see how the administration and the board of trustees handles recent situations that have come to light."

Going forward

Concerns about Nardin's future are rampant as Betters enters her 23rd month.

Jennifer Collesano wants to see more alumni in leadership roles.

Just five of the trustees are alums, two-thirds less than representation found at several other independent schools, including Buffalo Seminary, Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart and Canisius High School.

"I think what this situation has shed a light on is that the alumni community cares very deeply about Nardin's legacy, and there are many who have been awakened to the need to become more involved," Collesano said.

Van Dyke, the board chair, in an April 20 letter to the Nardin community, called for a four-step plan for "renewal" She hopes an assessment report, months in the making and now before trustees, offers a way forward.

Margaret Sullivan, whose journalistic accomplishments include being the former editor of The Buffalo News, thinks it is too late for that.

"My four years at Nardin gave me the foundation for nearly everything I've done in my life and career, and I'm finding it heartbreaking and deeply disturbing to see the turmoil there now," said Sullivan, who added her name to the letter from former trustees.

"Granted, I'm watching this from afar, but it's clear to me that a point of no return has been reached for current leadership if the school is to endure," Sullivan said.

"I've seen something happen in newsrooms and in other institutions – a leader or team of leaders 'loses the room,' and it seems, to me, that's what has happened here," she said. "No amount of focus groups, healing sessions or reports from outside consultants can begin to address the damage until new leadership is in place."

Wypijewski, a writer who, like Sullivan, is in the Nardin Hall of Fame, said she doesn't know the full story and wasn't passing judgment on Betters.

"But I do know politics," she said, "and in politics, when it becomes apparent that you cannot lead, that you have lost the constituencies that the organization needs to stabilize to survive, you have to step away. Sometimes you have to act for the sake of something other than yourself."