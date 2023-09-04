The stateliness of Nardin Academy’s cream-colored brick building and the calmness of the grounds along Cleveland Avenue, in Elmwood Village, belies the tumult that engulfed the private Catholic school over the past school year.

Accusations of intimidation and distrust leveled by a majority of faculty against President Sandra Betters led alumni, parents, donors and students to call for her resignation and later, the leadership of the board of trustees that backed her. Their urging prompted the Daughters of the Heart of Mary, the Paris-based religious order that founded Nardin in 1857, to remove the board in late May. A newly installed board terminated Betters the following month.

Now, with the start of a new school year on Wednesday and the return of familiar school leaders who bring with them a sense of stability, optimism reigns.

“As a parent, there is a palpable change,” said Jill Pogodzinski, the mother of third and fourth graders. “There is an openness and welcoming feeling within the four walls of the school. Communication is timely and transparent, with emails now signed by a leader, instead of by ‘Nardin Academy.’ “

“That being said, trust was lost between the institution, as a whole, and the families,” she said. “So as I appreciate and personally support the current administration’s performance so far, we will be staying close to these efforts to ensure the change continues to move in the right direction for our children.”

The new school year brings back the trio of Marsha Joy Sullivan, Rebecca Reeder and Katie Naughton, with a combined tenure of 78 years in upper management. Sullivan, the longtime president who preceded Betters, is having her second go-around as board chairwoman.

Reeder, who was a longtime high school principal, is interim president, and Naughton is reprising her role as interim senior vice president for institutional advancement and community relations.

The new Nardin Academy board of trustees also looked to the past for leadership.

Eight of the 14 board members served previously, including Sullivan, Luke Jacobs, Charlie Chiampou, Margaret Sullivan and David Uba, along with recently named DHM U.S. Provincial Anita Baird, Chris Clark and Pat Lucas.

Reeder said she can already see a difference in faculty morale.

“People are laughing and smiling more, and they just feel they can take a breath,” she said.

School faculty and staff returned last week and engaged in a day of service, working with organizations that deal with refugees, the homeless and others in need. Groups of students from all four schools were on campus for class orientations.

The school’s re-enrollment took a hit late last school year, as demands by alumni, parents, donors and 10 board members for a change in leadership went unheeded before the DHM intervened and re-enrollment deadlines were extended.

But it has rebounded since then, Reeder said. As of May 31, when school was ending, the total enrollment was 527. It is now 712, Reeder said.

That is a decline of 52 students from the 764 who were enrolled last year, a 7% drop.

The high school is down 31 students, the lower and middle schools eight students and Montessori, 13, Reeder said, though she expects more students to enroll through the first week, based on past experience.

Considering all of the drama and turmoil, Reeder said, Nardin emerged fairly unscathed.

“We’ve done very well in picking up our enrollment and moving forward,” she said. “We have had terrific feedback about the school, and our admissions person is doing tours just about every single day. They’re really energized by seeing the interest that’s there.”

Reeder has done parent meet-and-greet nights with each of the schools and participated in question-and-answer sessions, and Nardin is starting a parent association to help parents become more involved with the school. Covid-19 made that much more difficult, she said.

The school is also adding a social component for their meet the teacher night, so parents can socialize with faculty and other parents.

“Once you have those connections with one another, there’s more of a comfort level surrounding everything,” Reeder said. “We are hoping to spread that throughout the school.”

A celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Montessori school, which serves toddlers through third graders, is also on tap.

Also returning to Nardin is Greg Altman, vice president for finance and operations, who was terminated by Betters, and Marilou Bebak, a longtime high school biology teacher who was put on administrative leave and later terminated by Betters over a racial incident with a student.

Punishing Bebak ignited the Nardin community’s opposition to Betters’ leadership.

Reeder said she investigated what happened and met with Bebak, the girl who was involved, her mother and Colleen Robertson, the high school principal. Bebak completed a training program through the National Association of Community and Restorative Justice.

“I’m thrilled to be back, and very happy to do what I can to help the school get itself on sound footing again,” Reeder said. “My goal is to help make this a community and keep us focused on what we need to be doing, which is the education of our students, and to also be here for the faculty, staff and parents.”