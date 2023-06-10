A new board of trustees is in place at Nardin Academy following a tumultuous period that led to the former board's removal on May 29.

Marsha Joy Sullivan, who stepped down as president of the independent Catholic school in 2020, is chair of the new 15-member board, which includes nine former board members and six members of the Daughters of the Heart of Mary, the religious order that founded the school in 1857.

Sullivan spent 14 years as president of Nardin and enters her second tenure as chairwoman.

Two remaining board members, due to their positions as ex-officio members, are automatically on the board: Elizabeth Dodge, one of the DHMs and the U.S. provincial, whose term expires in November, and Sandra Betters, Nardin's embattled president who announced her resignation effective June 30.

An interim president is expected to be named after Betters leaves while a search process for a permanent appointment begins.

"Together we share a deep commitment to our beloved institution and pledge our service in the spirit of renewal and great excitement for a strong future," Sullivan said in a statement released to the school community. "Nardin is held dear by each of us as parents, alumnae, past parents, school partners and devoted Daughters of the Heart of Mary...

"Most of us have served Nardin as trustees or as administrators in the past and have the experience needed for a fresh start in board leadership," Sullivan said.

Former members returning to the board are Dodge, Anita Baird, Charlie Chiampou, Paula Gaudet, Luke Jacobs, Pat Lucas, Marcia Sullivan, former Buffalo News editor Margaret Sullivan and Dave Uba.

Other board member are DHMs Chris Clark and Renee Dewhurst, Leslie Keane and the Rev. David Ciancimino, president of Canisius High School.

The newly seated board drew an enthusiastic response from Therese Forton Barnes, a member of Nardin Together, a group of parents, alumni and former faculty that helped organize the opposition to Betters and the past board's leadership.

"We are excited about the new board that is in place, especially with the experience and knowledge that they bring to Nardin," Barnes said. "It's a relief to know this board is going to be working hard for the future of the school, and especially for the parents and the faculty."

The previous board of trustees, led by Tish Van Dyke, was ousted by the Society of the Daughters of the Heart of Mary in Paris after the Nardin community appealed to them to intervene.

Betters enjoyed the full support of the board leadership as faculty from the high school, lower school and Montessori school raised strong concerns about her leadership. in early May, Nardin announced she tendered her resignation, effective at the end of the school year.

Parents and others who backed the faculty soon turned their sights on Van Dyke, seeking her resignation. Those calls grew louder as the leadership showed no signs of giving ground, and as a large number of parents told the school they wouldn't re-enroll their children unless there was a change in leadership.

The action by the religious order's Paris-based leadership came just days from Nardin's June 1 re-enrollment deadline.