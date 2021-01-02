 Skip to main content
Narcotics Anonymous meets online during pandemic
Narcotics Anonymous meets online during pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused drug overdose deaths to skyrocket across the country, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. With that in mind, Narcotics Anonymous is continuing to hold meetings in Buffalo and Western New York, but online.

The group says its message is a simple one: Any addict can stop using drugs, lose the desire to use and find a new way to live.

The Buffalo-area hotline is available by calling 878-2316. For information on Narcotics Anonymous meetings in Erie and Niagara counties, contact Tom at 361-0075.

Here's a link to a list of area Zoom NA meetings.

