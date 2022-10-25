Names of victims in Kensington Kia crash released as driver charged

The four Buffalo teens killed Monday when the stolen Kia they were driving in crashed at the intersection of two of Buffalo's most well-known and heavily traveled expressways ranged in age from 14 to 19.

The victims, identified by Buffalo police, are Marcus Webster, 19; Swazine Swindle, 17; Kevin Payne, 16; and Ahjanae Harper, 14.

Another 14-year-old girl was recovering at Erie County Medical Center. She was initially being treated in the trauma intensive care unit but she has been upgraded to good condition.

The 16-year-old who police say was behind the wheel of the stolen Kia was charged with a misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of a vehicle and felony count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was issued an appearance ticket and must appear in court on Nov. 15. The Erie County District Attorney's Office is looking to file additional charges.

In the meantime, families and schools are grieving.

Buffalo Public Schools issued an emailed statement, offering condolences to "everyone impacted by this unfortunate and horrific tragedy."

The driver is a student at Hutchinson Central Technical High School, according to law enforcement sources.

Charter School for Applied Technologies posted a message on its website that one of the victims was a former student who attended the school "until very recently."

"We have dispatched additional counselors and social workers to the building," the message said, noting that the death was not related to another death of a senior at the school earlier this month.

Once the identities of the victims were confirmed Monday night, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said, he spoke with Buffalo Schools Superintendent Tonja Williams "so that all these schools can do their best to bring in grief counselors for fellow students and faculty."

The Kia Sportage was stolen about 8 p.m. Sunday from a location in Buffalo, Gramaglia said.

Police said they are trying to determine who was involved in the theft of the car and where the youths traveled in the car before the 6:40 a.m. crash.

"We're investigating the circumstances of how and when the car was stolen as well as the movement of the car throughout the night. All of that is still under investigation that includes video canvasses and license plate readers. We have the black box. It's being downloaded," Gramaglia said.

Investigators believe the vehicle hit the wall on the side of the entranceway.

Authorities across the nation have reported a rash of thefts of Kias. They say many young people are learning how to hot-wire the vehicles through videos posted to the social media app TikTok.

Auto thefts skyrocketed across the nation during the pandemic. Earlier this year, Gramaglia said, Buffalo saw a notable decrease. "Come spring and summer, they have gone the opposite direction," he said.

As of Oct. 7, 1,009 car thefts were reported to Buffalo police this year, compared to 1,045 during the same period in 2021, police records show.

But during Sept. 10 to Oct. 7, the city saw 126 reports of stolen vehicles, compared to 66 during the same period in 2021.