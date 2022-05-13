Name of candidate who withdrew from East Aurora School Board race will not appear on ballot, superintendent says

Teresa M. Reile, who withdrew from the race for East Aurora School Board after having voted in Florida in March, has had her name removed from the ballot in Tuesday's upcoming race.
Teresa M. Reile voted March 15 in Clearwater, Fla., municipal elections, according to the office of the Pinellas County supervisor of elections. She registered with the Erie County Board of Elections to vote from her East Aurora residence in early April. But state education law requires candidates to be a resident of the district for one year.
Superintendent Brian D. Russ told The Buffalo News in an email Thursday that the district was able to reprint the ballot for Tuesday's School Board race and that Reile's name will not appear on it.
But New York State education law requires candidates to be a resident of the district for at least one year.