 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NAACP 'coming back home' to African American Heritage Corridor
0 comments
top story

NAACP 'coming back home' to African American Heritage Corridor

Support this work for $1 a month

The 106-year-old Buffalo branch of the NAACP is "coming back home," branch president Rev. Mark Blue said Monday of the organization's imminent relocation to a rehabilitated 19th century building in the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor.

"This is kind of like a dream come true," said Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, who grew up on the East Side never knowing about the history of the corridor, including the start of the Niagara Movement, the precursor to the NAACP, or the role of the Underground Railroad at the Michigan Street Baptist Church.

"To see it come to a fruition now is just overwhelmingly exciting," Peoples-Stokes said.  

The nearly $6 million public-private project in the 1842 building, headed by architect Steve Carmina and landlord Roger Trettel, includes what will be affordably priced apartments above the NAACP office. The apartments, to be known as the Nash Lofts, feature exposed brick, engineered hardwood floors, quartz countertops and stained plywood wainscoting.

The properties at 163 and 167 Broadway and 60 Nash St., at the southeast corner of Michigan Avenue and Broadway, were purchased at auction for $410,000 in September 2015. Construction on the 40,000-square-foot complex of buildings began in 2017.

Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin praised the historical significance and livability of the project at a press preview Monday. The project received more than $1 million from Empire State Development, as well as contributions from the county and city.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

"This is the home of where the NAACP started, which has been so important in the trajectory and the history of African Americans in this country," Benjamin said. "It will be able to continue this important work where there will be affordable homes for people and commercial redevelopment."

The project, being done in phases, was designed by the firm Carmina Wood Morris and will eventually offer 18 apartments and 11 parking spaces.

"This project never happens and this property would probably have been bulldozed probably this year without the state and federal historic tax credits," Carmina said.

The corridor also includes the Nash House, the Colored Musicians Club, the Michigan Street Baptist Church and the future home of WUFO radio.

Audrey Clark, the corridor's program director, said they're all in the planning process and moving forward as scheduled. 

"It is exciting, and we do expect there will be construction in the other spaces soon," Clark said. 

The church, which opened its doors in 1845, is expected to be addressed first, with $1.3 million in improvements that include repairs to the foundation, stabilizing roof trusses and an addition.  

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID-fighting robots roam the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Business Local

Carmina-led investment group wins auction for historic downtown properties

  • Updated

A prominent local architect-turned-developer has teamed up with another downtown real estate investor to acquire and redevelop a group of 19th-century buildings in downtown Buffalo. Steven J. Carmina, of Carmina Wood Morris P.C., joined with landlord Roger Trettel and other investors to outbid rival developer Rocco Termini for three adjacent properties at 163 and 167 Broadway and 60 Nash

Construction begins on Nash Lofts on Michigan Avenue
Local News

Construction begins on Nash Lofts on Michigan Avenue

  • Updated

A year from now, a pair of dilapidated buildings that date back to the 1800s at Michigan Avenue and Broadway will house a new restaurant, the local chapter of the NAACP, offices and 18 apartments. The goal is to capitalize on and highlight their location at one of the gateways to downtown Buffalo, in the heart of the Michigan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News