NAACP 'coming back home' to African American Heritage Corridor

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"This is the home of where the NAACP started, which has been so important in the trajectory and the history of African Americans in this country," Benjamin said. "It will be able to continue this important work where there will be affordable homes for people and commercial redevelopment."

The project, being done in phases, was designed by the firm Carmina Wood Morris and will eventually offer 18 apartments and 11 parking spaces.

"This project never happens and this property would probably have been bulldozed probably this year without the state and federal historic tax credits," Carmina said.

The corridor also includes the Nash House, the Colored Musicians Club, the Michigan Street Baptist Church and the future home of WUFO radio.

Audrey Clark, the corridor's program director, said they're all in the planning process and moving forward as scheduled.

"It is exciting, and we do expect there will be construction in the other spaces soon," Clark said.

The church, which opened its doors in 1845, is expected to be addressed first, with $1.3 million in improvements that include repairs to the foundation, stabilizing roof trusses and an addition.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.