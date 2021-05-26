Mychajliw's top staffers leaving Comptroller's Office

Gach has served in a number of roles with the county over the years, including serving as deputy budget director under former County Executive Dennis Gorski and as budget director under former County Executive Chris Collins. Gach also worked as deputy comptroller under County Executive Mark Poloncarz, when Poloncarz was still comptroller.

He continued in that role after Mychajliw was elected to the comptroller's seat in 2013.

Mychajliw described Gach as his "right-hand man," in a statement he released regarding Gach's retirement.

"For many months, Greg has even worked on office management while in the hospital receiving treatment," Mychajliw said. "For that alone he deserves praise and credit. I wholeheartedly understand Greg's decision to focus on his health. He will be missed personally and professionally."

Mychajliw added that he has no idea of Gach's political affiliation and never asked him.

"I do remember taking a lot of political grief for hiring Mark Poloncarz's former deputy," he said. "Never mattered to me. Greg was the best person for the job."

Gach's work will be done by existing staff, while three current staffers will be promoted to cover the work responsibilities of O'Neil and Poole.