Mychajliw's top staffers leaving Comptroller's Office

Three staffers in the Erie County Comptroller's Office have handed in their resignations to Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw and are expected to depart within the next couple of weeks.
They include Deputy Comptroller Greg Gach, who has worked for the county for 35 years and served as a high ranking fiscal officer for the county under multiple administrations, and Jessica O'Neil, Mychajliw's chief of staff. Matt Poole, executive secretary to the comptroller, is also resigning.
Half a dozen political appointees have left the Comptroller's Office over the past two years.
The unexpected announcement of Gach's departure follows on the heels of news that the Comptroller's Office was three weeks late filing the county's annual financial report with the state.
When reached by The Buffalo News, Gach, 67, said he was diagnosed with early-stage prostate cancer in November and been undergoing hormone and radiation treatments. His health played a factor in his decision to leave, he said. He has been working through treatment for months.
"I'm grateful for working for the county taxpayers for almost 36 years," he said.
Gach has served in a number of roles with the county over the years, including serving as deputy budget director under former County Executive Dennis Gorski and as budget director under former County Executive Chris Collins. Gach also worked as deputy comptroller under County Executive Mark Poloncarz, when Poloncarz was still comptroller.
He continued in that role after Mychajliw was elected to the comptroller's seat in 2013.
Mychajliw described Gach as his "right-hand man," in a statement he released regarding Gach's retirement.
"For many months, Greg has even worked on office management while in the hospital receiving treatment," Mychajliw said. "For that alone he deserves praise and credit. I wholeheartedly understand Greg's decision to focus on his health. He will be missed personally and professionally."
Mychajliw added that he has no idea of Gach's political affiliation and never asked him.
"I do remember taking a lot of political grief for hiring Mark Poloncarz's former deputy," he said. "Never mattered to me. Greg was the best person for the job."
Gach's work will be done by existing staff, while three current staffers will be promoted to cover the work responsibilities of O'Neil and Poole.
Both O'Neil and Poole are leaving the Comptroller's Office to take positions elsewhere. Their departures may reflect job security concerns; Mychajliw is running for Hamburg town supervisor and will not remain comptroller next year.
Current Associate Deputy Comptroller Lynne Dixon, the former county legislator who ran for county executive in 2019, is the Republican-endorsed candidate for the comptroller's seat this fall. She will be facing off against County Legislator Kevin Hardwick, the endorsed Democrat.
Mychajliw said it's a sign of Dixon's independence that people from his staff are leaving to take jobs elsewhere since Dixon hasn't guaranteed anyone jobs if she's elected comptroller.
"Folks in politics know their jobs depend on elections," Mychajliw told The News. "Lynne will hire her own team, not my people."