My Place Buffalo in Hamburg becomes a gathering place for moms

My Place Buffalo, a mental wellness-centered destination for moms, has opened a pilot location in Hamburg.

Kelly Dever started the effort to help other moms address challenges that include depression, anxiety, isolation and loss of identity.

“After becoming a stay-at-home mother, it became nearly impossible for me to find time to recharge and be the best version of myself,” she said. “When I did get out of the house, I would usually end up at Target aimlessly wandering the aisles, spending money on things I didn’t actually need.”

The business started hosting weekly coffee hours and pop-up events with other businesses, including cake decorating with Farm Fresh Living, a Braidbabes braidbar at Alchemy Wine & Beer, and a “speed dating” for mom friends event before opening on the third floor of 22 Main St., above The Grange Community Kitchen. Learn more about group events and gatherings at myplacebuffalo.com.

