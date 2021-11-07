 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
My Place Buffalo in Hamburg becomes a gathering place for moms
0 comments

My Place Buffalo in Hamburg becomes a gathering place for moms

Support this work for $1 a month

My Place Buffalo, a mental wellness-centered destination for moms, has opened a pilot location in Hamburg.

Kelly Dever started the effort to help other moms address challenges that include depression, anxiety, isolation and loss of identity.

“After becoming a stay-at-home mother, it became nearly impossible for me to find time to recharge and be the best version of myself,” she said. “When I did get out of the house, I would usually end up at Target aimlessly wandering the aisles, spending money on things I didn’t actually need.”

The business started hosting weekly coffee hours and pop-up events with other businesses, including cake decorating with Farm Fresh Living, a Braidbabes braidbar at Alchemy Wine & Beer, and a “speed dating” for mom friends event before opening on the third floor of 22 Main St., above The Grange Community Kitchen. Learn more about group events and gatherings at myplacebuffalo.com.

email: sscanlon@buffnews.com

Twitter: @BNrefresh@ScottBScanlon

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Why can't WNY get over the Covid hump?

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News