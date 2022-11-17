Muslim group plans mosque inside landmark St. Ann Catholic Church

A Muslim group has paid $250,000 to buy a landmark Catholic church in Buffalo, with plans to convert it into a mosque and Islamic center.

The deal for the former St. Ann Catholic Church complex at Broadway and Emslie Street includes the church that was built in 1886, as well as a school and former convent.

The church has been shuttered since 2012, when diocese officials ordered it off limits to worshippers, citing structural damage that posed a safety threat.

The buyer is Buffalo Crescent Holdings, a not-for-profit corporation created in April, according to state records. The corporation is affiliated with Downtown Islamic Center, a Muslim group that has been looking for worship and gathering space in Buffalo since early 2021.

A former rectory at the complex that was converted to apartments in 1993 also was being sold to Buffalo Crescent Holdings in a separate transaction, according to a diocese statement.

The group is prepared to spend millions of dollars to breathe new life into the buildings at the corner of Broadway and Emslie Street, on the East Side, just on the outskirts of downtown.

"We're looking to put several million dollars into this in the next year, in the church alone," said Talha Bakth, president of Downtown Islamic Center.

It will take a year or two before the space can be used for worship, he said.

Downtown Islamic Center plans for the neighborhood include an Islamic school and college for as many as 3,000 students, a shopping plaza and a Muslim funeral home, according to the organization’s website.

But Bakth said Thursday that those plans are not set in stone and the organization has other projects in mind, as well.

The towers on the church have structural issues that need to be addressed, but the properties otherwise are in decent condition, said Gary DeCarlo of CRE Global, who brokered the deal on behalf of the buyer.

“The rest of the property is normal vacancy disrepair,” said DeCarlo. “None of the buildings is in terrible shape. In fact, they’re all in really nice shape, so it’s just a lot of cosmetics, a lot of delayed maintenance that has to be caught up on.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

An estimate for the tower repairs was about $2.5 million, said Bakth.

The deal was another indication of the steady growth of the Muslim population in Western New York, mostly due to an influx of immigrants, especially from Bangladesh, a predominantly Muslim country, and of refugees from war-torn areas of the world.

St. Ann will be at least the third Catholic church in Buffalo to be converted into a masjid, or mosque, for Muslim worship. Darul Uloom Al Madania in 1994 bought the former Holy Mother of Rosary Polish National Catholic Cathedral on Sycamore and Sobieski streets. And in 2009, the former Queen of Peace Church on Genesee Street was purchased and transformed into Masjid Jami.

Downtown Islamic Center has owned a property at 701 Broadway, near the St. Ann complex, since 2018, according to city records. That site also is a former church and currently hosts Muslim prayer services.

The St. Ann sale also ends any possibility of the church remaining a Catholic worship space, as a group of former parishioners and some local preservationists had been urging for years.

Built by German immigrants, St. Ann was one of the oldest Catholic churches in Western New York. It featured an architecturally stunning interior of intricately painted plaster and woodwork, exquisite stained-glass windows, and other detailing of the period. The sanctuary sat up to 1,200 people.

From 1880 to Today: St. Ann’s Church, Broadway and Emslie The Buffalo Commercial called the cornerstone laying of the current church in 1878 “one of the most extensive and imposing demonstrations of our Catholic fellow citizens ever seen in

“This was one of the most beautiful places in Buffalo,” said Lucy Ederer, a former parishioner and member of a group known as Save St. Ann’s Church & Shrine. “We fought the good fight until the very end and there wasn’t any place else to go. We went to the Supreme Court of the Vatican.”

Ederer said there was some consolation in that the church building will still be used as a place of worship.

Parish membership had been declining for decades when the parish was merged in 2007 with SS. Columba & Brigid parish, which then took ownership of the complex of St. Ann buildings. St. Ann Church was kept open as a temporary worship site until a 2012 engineering study showed structural problems with the church towers.

A group of about 60 parishioners continued to worship together in other venues, including the basement of the former St. Ann school building, while also appealing the closure to the Vatican and trying to raise money for repairs to reopen the church.

Former Bishop Richard J. Malone announced in 2013 the church would be demolished, saying repairs were as much as $12 million. Malone later backed off the razing plan and agreed to put the structure on the market.

The diocese said in a statement that religious artifacts and statues will be removed from the church according to diocesan guidelines to assure placement in appropriate settings.

Any proceeds from the sale will offset SS. Columba-Brigid parish expenses since 2007 for property maintenance and utilities, as well as maintenance costs incurred by the diocese.