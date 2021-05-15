Muslim Community Center expands to serve growing population

When the Islamic Society of Niagara Frontier presented plans for its Muslim Community Center and mosque 30 years ago, some area residents fought against it. So, when it sought permits and approvals, it incorporated plans for three future expansion options.

"Since we had some opposition to the building of the center at the time, I thought we might as well incorporate the expansion now and go through the process once rather than having to go through it every time," said Khalid Qazi, the inaugural chairman of the Islamic Society and the driving force behind the Islamic Community Center from the beginning.

One of those plans has come to fruition with the completion of the center's recent expansion – a project that doubles the size of its mosque and better accommodates Amherst's growing Muslim population.

While many Muslim refugees have resettled in Western New York in recent years from places such as Somalia, Burma, Iraq, Iran and Vietnam, they are not the ones driving the most growth, Qazi said.

