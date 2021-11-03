Music teacher walks every Buffalo street: 'Lifting up the poor has to be our main focus'

Tim Socha knows all of Buffalo's streets, from its largest thoroughfares to its smallest side streets and most obscure alleys.
That's because the part-time music teacher at Catholic Academy of West Buffalo walked them all earlier this year.
Socha, a 62-year-old Buffalo resident and organist at St. Joseph's Cathedral, walked an average of three to four hours at a time, four or five days a week, from early March to late September to traverse the hundreds of streets.
"I went through a couple pairs of sneakers, a lot of blisters and one dog bite," Socha said.
A tattered map with pink highlighter marking his progress along the 40.3 square miles he covered, one street at a time, is a testament to his travels.
Walking the city's streets has given him a deeper perspective of poverty in Buffalo, which ranks second-worst for child poverty among big cities, according to the 2020 census, with over 43% of those 17 and younger living below the poverty line.
He found the extent of the city's poverty "very sobering."
"Having done this walk, somehow lifting up the poor has to be our main focus, it just has to be," Socha said. "The poverty is too extensive."
Long stretches of streets, particularly on the East Side, were marred by uninhabited buildings, empty lots and abandoned churches, he said.
"You get a sense that the whole society is in tatters," Socha said.
Socha said he was taken aback at the sheer number of city streets, including sidewalks, in disrepair. He was also surprised by the amount of trash strewn about.
"A lot of these neighborhoods lack cohesiveness, and there seems to be a lack of a cohesive vision for them," he said.
Socha was impressed by how well the city's schools and playgrounds looked, but struck by how few children played outside.
"The saddest thing I saw is that you could walk for hours on a beautiful Sunday afternoon and not see a single kid outside playing," Socha said. "I didn't see them outside in any of the neighborhoods I was in. I remember finally seeing a kid with a parent on a teeter-totter and it was such a wonderful sight."
Another indication of how kids aren't playing outside was the lack of paths between one-block streets, Socha said.
"I was thinking that if I was a kid in that neighborhood and played with a kid on another street, I would have made a connecting path," Socha said. "You just don't see those."
Socha, who made several 1,000-mile solo bike rides across the U.S. and Canada over a nine-year period, from the mid-1990s to the mid-2000s, took this journey alone, too.
"I didn't know anyone else who was that crazy," he said.
Socha came away from the experience also impressed by Buffalo's industrial heritage, including some of the "ruins" he came upon, such as the former Wood & Brooks piano keys manufacturing plant and the former King Sewing Machine Co., both in Riverside.
Socha returned to the streets where he left off sometimes using his car and other times with the help of the No. 23 bus, which goes through Riverside, North Buffalo, Broadway Fillmore and South Buffalo.
His interest on walking across the city began after he took a chance turn on a rails-to-trails path near Shoshone Park in North Buffalo, winding up on an abandoned railroad spur.
That led him soon after to walk the Belt Line, the 15 miles of track that encircles Buffalo and was built by the New York Central Railroad in 1883. Doing so triggered Socha's interest about the railroad's role in laying out the city's neighborhoods – and getting to know them firsthand.
Socha began his travels on the West Side after he got off work. North Buffalo, the section of the city where he lives, was next, followed by Riverside. The large radials – William, Clinton, Genesee, Broadway and Sycamore that run from downtown to Bailey Avenue – came next.
After that, Socha walked the streets east of Bailey, including the Kaisertown, Lovejoy, Schiller Park and University neighborhoods. South Buffalo followed, which left remaining streets on the west and east sides, Allentown and Elmwood Village.
Socha thought he was finished until realizing he neglected to walk tiny Bean Alley, located downtown, which he went back to do.
The journey included a number of alleys that Socha entered if they had a street sign.
Socha said no one was unfriendly to him during all of his walks.
The one street he didn't complete was due to the presence of a large, unattended pit bull on an East Side street, near Emerson Playground.
The dog bite occurred on Victor Street, in the Hamlin Park neighborhood, but it wasn't serious, he said.
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.