Music teacher walks every Buffalo street: 'Lifting up the poor has to be our main focus'

"I didn't know anyone else who was that crazy," he said.

Socha came away from the experience also impressed by Buffalo's industrial heritage, including some of the "ruins" he came upon, such as the former Wood & Brooks piano keys manufacturing plant and the former King Sewing Machine Co., both in Riverside.

Socha returned to the streets where he left off sometimes using his car and other times with the help of the No. 23 bus, which goes through Riverside, North Buffalo, Broadway Fillmore and South Buffalo.

His interest on walking across the city began after he took a chance turn on a rails-to-trails path near Shoshone Park in North Buffalo, winding up on an abandoned railroad spur.

That led him soon after to walk the Belt Line, the 15 miles of track that encircles Buffalo and was built by the New York Central Railroad in 1883. Doing so triggered Socha's interest about the railroad's role in laying out the city's neighborhoods – and getting to know them firsthand.

Socha began his travels on the West Side after he got off work. North Buffalo, the section of the city where he lives, was next, followed by Riverside. The large radials – William, Clinton, Genesee, Broadway and Sycamore that run from downtown to Bailey Avenue – came next.