Music festival in MLK Park to include Covid-19 vaccinations
MLK Park

The basketball courts in Martin Luther King Jr. Park and the adjacent Dr. Charles R. Drew Science Magnet School at the Buffalo Museum of Science, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (Derek Gee / Buffalo News)

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

An African Dance and Music Festival at 7 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday in Martin Luther King Jr. Park will include food and merchandise vendors as well as a health care team offering Covid-19 vaccinations.

Bani Oba Jhwe – or Come Let's Play – is sponsored by the African American Cultural Center. 

The event will be headlined by the Kakilambe Dance and Performance Company and will feature a variety of additional artists and groups.

Vendors may register at aaccbuffalo.org.

