Music festival in MLK Park to include Covid-19 vaccinations

An African Dance and Music Festival at 7 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday in Martin Luther King Jr. Park will include food and merchandise vendors as well as a health care team offering Covid-19 vaccinations.
Bani Oba Jhwe – or Come Let's Play – is sponsored by the African American Cultural Center.
The event will be headlined by the Kakilambe Dance and Performance Company and will feature a variety of additional artists and groups.
Vendors may register at aaccbuffalo.org.
