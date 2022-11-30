Murphy fired by Shea's because he was 'incapable or unwilling' to follow board's direction, court filings claim

A "direct disobedience of directions" from trustees of Shea's Performing Arts Center, and not bigotry, led to Michael Murphy's firing as president, according to court documents filed by the theater.

The claim is part of a point-by-point response to a lawsuit brought by Murphy in late October, a week after his termination, in which he claimed to be the victim of discrimination, defamation, retaliation and breach of contract.

Shea's asserted Murphy's sexual orientation had nothing to do with him losing his job, nor had he ever complained about discrimination prior to his termination. The theater contended comments for current and former staff to the media were protected speech and could not be construed as defamation, and his firing was a direct result of failing to follow the board of trustees' directives.

"Facing difficult times with complaints about Mr. Murphy's management and treatment of the staff, the board sought to resolve the issues and worked hard with staff, consultants and Mr. Murphy to find an agreeable path forward," said James Eagan, Shea's treasurer, in an affidavit filed Saturday in State Supreme Court. "Unfortunately, Mr. Murphy was incapable or unwilling to follow the direction of the board, and the continuing controversy was detrimental to Shea's interest and threatened to cause damage to Shea's operations and our donor base."

Murphy's termination followed a two-hour special meeting of the board on Oct. 18, Eagan said. Their decision came after allegations of bullying and a toxic workplace that began in April and continued into the summer, including a letter signed by 25 senior staff members and other employees. Murphy was put on what turned into a six-week leave of absence, with five board members resigning during the controversy. When Murphy was reinstated in late August, it came with a change of job responsibilities that removed him from the day-to-day supervision of operations.

The board said Murphy failed to meet the challenge or follow its directives.

"This decision was based on Mr. Murphy's direct disobedience of directions from the board, including his refusal to meaningfully cooperate with the board's consultant and senior staff to develop and adhere to a new management plan," Eagan said. "To be clear, Mr. Murphy was not terminated because of staff complaints. He was terminated due to his unwillingness or inability to work with the board in responding to the complaints and fashioning a path forward."

The court filing also sheds light on a report by consultant Rick Steinberg examining Shea's workplace culture.

One of the findings was that Murphy was "abrasive and aggressive towards employees in his management style," according to James Grasso, Shea's attorney at the time. When asked about Steinberg's conclusions at an Aug. 2 meeting with the board's executive committee, Grasso said Murphy responded by stating, "They're true."

"For the rest of the meeting, Mr. Murphy and the executive committee discussed some of the particular incidents in the Stenberg report and how Mr. Murphy thought he might be able to change his workplace behavior and regain the respect and trust of Shea's other employees, so as to be able to effectively lead Shea's in the future," Grasso said.

Eagan emphatically said in his affidavit that Murphy's dismissal was not related to his being gay.

"Shea's is an open and inclusive organization that employs and works with individuals of varying backgrounds, ethnicities, gender identities and sexual orientations," Eagan said. "Discrimination goes against the principles Shea's stands for and would never be tolerated.

"Mr. Murphy has been openly gay," he said. "His sexual orientation had been widely known when he was hired. It had no bearing on his hiring or his termination."

Grasso denied a claim in the lawsuit that Lisa Coppola, Murphy's lawyer, told him on July 19 that Murphy was being discriminated against and harassed because of his sexual orientation.

Eagan also asserted that neither Murphy nor his attorney ever suggested prior to Murphy's termination that he had been discriminated against or mistreated for being gay. Consultants who met with Murphy, and senior staff and other employees also said Murphy never said he was being treated unfairly for being gay.

The first time Eagan knew of it, he said, was when he read the lawsuit.

Shea's attorney Robert Knoer disputed Murphy's claim that the theater was guilty of defamation because of comments made to the media by current and former staff members.

Knoer said the theater was not liable for statements made outside the scope of a staffer's employment, and they wouldn't constitute defamation, anyway. Personal comments, he said, are protected speech under the National Labor Relations Act.

The attorney also said six adjectives Murphy cited as code words for anti-gay bias were not known to be discriminatory and lacked a legal basis for such a claim. The adjectives Murphy said had been ascribed to him were "toxic," "temperamental," "chaotic," "volatile," "prone to fits" and "privileged."

Role in Shea's success disputed

The filings, under Shea's legal name, Shea's-O'Connell Preservation Guild, also go farther – they take aim at Murphy’s claim that he alone was “largely responsible for Shea’s growth and success.”

“Much of Shea’s success in recent years was due to two specific factors: the engagement of ‘Hamilton’ and the access to federal relief funds,” said John Herbert, Shea’s vice president of finance and administration, in an affidavit.

Shea's co-presenter and producer Albert Nocciolino secured “Hamilton,” and the theater’s marketing strategy allowed the venue to take in $16 million in revenue over the course of two engagements, not including a hugely beneficial effect on season ticket sales, Herbert said. Murphy played no significant role, he said, in the success the show brought.

“That revenue was a direct result of the popularity of ‘Hamilton’ and is not attributable to any expertise of or decision-making by Mr. Murphy,” Herbert said. “Any theater in the country would have sought to book ‘Hamilton and would likely have experienced similar success.”

Herbert also disputed Murphy's claim that he was responsible for Shea's obtaining two federal grants because of Covid-19: the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, which benefited live entertainment venues, and the Payroll Protection Program, which helped venues recover lost revenues.

Herbert said he personally worked on the applications for both grants, and oversaw and coordinated the work of staff in gathering the necessary information and documentation to support the applications.

"Mr. Murphy was not involved in any of the work to obtain [the grants], other than to be listed as the point of contact and to act as signatory for Shea's, based solely on his title as president," he said.

Both parties are scheduled to be in court for a hearing on Dec. 21 before State Supreme Court Justice Timothy J. Walker.