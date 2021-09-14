Mural whitewash has Grand Island residents seeing red

Singh has owned the 10.7-acre plaza property since 2005. Critics say he has neglected the plaza, allowing it to empty out and repaving the parking lot only in response to complaints about its condition.

"That plaza feels like a middle finger to the community, already," said Eric Fiebelkorn, president of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce.

The feeling is mutual for Singh, who blasted the island as an unfriendly place to do business where he can't make a profit.

"It's been nothing but a nightmare," Singh said. "It's a white elephant. It just keeps sucking money."

He would happily sell the property, but observers say his price is too high.

As he waits for the right offer, Singh said he's preparing to convert a section of the plaza to a warehouse or storage facility, a change that would require cutting out 10 truck bays along the mural wall.

Grand Island Supervisor John Whitney said he wished Singh had kept the mural intact while he went through the required approval process for his plans.

Singh said he had hired someone to paint the building exterior earlier this year and it made sense to do the entire job, including the back wall, at once.