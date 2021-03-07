Mural planned for East Side church building will honor late Rep. John Lewis

Officials hope that Wajed can start work by mid- to late May, and finish within two weeks.

"This is to instill and inspire the youth, because the youth are always going to be the ones that will continue the walk, continue the struggle, continue the effort that John started," Wajed said. "He’s going to be looking out on the street, hopefully giving that sense of hope and duty."

The announcement is part of the commemoration of Bloody Sunday, which occurred March 7, 1965, when more than 600 non-violent demonstrators – led by the 25-year-old Lewis – marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., to demand voting rights and end the "Jim Crow" laws that defined segregation. Alabama state troopers attacked the marchers as they crossed the bridge – nearly costing Lewis his life – and the event helped propel the movement for change, ultimately leading to the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Lewis, a Democrat, went on to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives for 17 terms representing Georgia, starting in 1986, becoming the "conscience of Congress" until his death last July.

"Today, as the modern civil rights movement takes place across America … we are reminded of the legacy of John Lewis," Nowakowski said. "Here in the city of Buffalo, Black lives continue to face systemic barriers that we must overcome. And here in the Queen City, a new generation of young people and activists are working tirelessly to move our society forward. Honoring the heroes who have paved the way forward inspires us to continue to march on."

