Mural planned for East Side church building will honor late Rep. John Lewis

Buffalo lawmakers and the Buffalo chapter of the NAACP on Sunday announced plans for a new mural in the Fillmore District to honor civil rights activist and former Rep. John Lewis – who died late last year – on the 56th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.
The mural, by Buffalo artist Edreys Wajed of Eat off Art, will be painted on the north side of the Soul Saving Revival Center building at 664 Fillmore Ave., which is owned by Robert and Stephanie Robinson, leaders of the church. It is designed to highlight Lewis' lifelong commitment to justice and equality.
"This mural will honor John Lewis' legacy as one of the modern founding fathers of America," said Fillmore District Common Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski. "And I hope it inspires all of us to find a quiet power within ourselves to serve our community."
The project was commissioned last July by Nowakowski and Erie County Legislator Howard Johnson, who envisioned the concept shortly after Lewis' death. The duo collaborated on the idea, became familiar with Edreys Wajed's work and engaged him for the $16,000 project, which the lawmakers are funding through their offices. The group has been meeting since to put together ideas, identify a site and review several options that Wajed presented.
"John Lewis was the conscience of Congress and a towering figure in American history," Johnson said. "This mural will honor Congressman Lewis’s legacy and his call to engage in good trouble, and reminds all that we have a duty to fight for justice in our own community."
The church has been at the same location since 1981, when developer Nathan Benderson donated the building to church founder Alberta Robinson, mother of Senior Pastor Robert L. Robinson Jr. and grandmother of Junior Pastor Robert L. Robinson III.
Support Local Journalism
"It’s our honor to have this John Lewis mural put up on this wall, to let people know that you can fight for something good, get into good trouble, necessary trouble, and make a difference in somebody’s life," Robinson III said.
The artwork, which will take up one-third of the long cement-block wall closest to the street, will feature a likeness of Lewis when he was young – in black-and-white or grayscale – and another graphic element that is still being developed, possibly with prominent quotes from the congressman. It will be 25 feet high and 33.5 feet wide, taking up 837 square feet in all.
The background will feature the signature yellow coloring used by Wajed, who also worked extensively in 2017 on the Freedom Wall, further north at Michigan Avenue and East Ferry Street.
Nowakowski and Johnson, along with NAACP Buffalo Chapter President Rev. Mark Blue, revealed the design and rendering during a Sunday afternoon news conference at the site. It is located just south of the Filllmore-Broadway intersection. It is also just below the former Sattler's Department Store building on Broadway – one of a handful of sites that Lewis was known to have visited in Buffalo when he came to see his uncle in 1957.
Officials hope that Wajed can start work by mid- to late May, and finish within two weeks.
"This is to instill and inspire the youth, because the youth are always going to be the ones that will continue the walk, continue the struggle, continue the effort that John started," Wajed said. "He’s going to be looking out on the street, hopefully giving that sense of hope and duty."
The announcement is part of the commemoration of Bloody Sunday, which occurred March 7, 1965, when more than 600 non-violent demonstrators – led by the 25-year-old Lewis – marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., to demand voting rights and end the "Jim Crow" laws that defined segregation. Alabama state troopers attacked the marchers as they crossed the bridge – nearly costing Lewis his life – and the event helped propel the movement for change, ultimately leading to the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Lewis, a Democrat, went on to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives for 17 terms representing Georgia, starting in 1986, becoming the "conscience of Congress" until his death last July.
"Today, as the modern civil rights movement takes place across America … we are reminded of the legacy of John Lewis," Nowakowski said. "Here in the city of Buffalo, Black lives continue to face systemic barriers that we must overcome. And here in the Queen City, a new generation of young people and activists are working tirelessly to move our society forward. Honoring the heroes who have paved the way forward inspires us to continue to march on."