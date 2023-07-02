Buffalo police and fire personnel responded after multiple manhole covers were dislodged and smoke was coming from underground on Summer Street between Delaware Avenue and Elmwood Avenue late Sunday morning.

The incident, which began around 11 a.m., caused over 400 customers and several traffic signals to lose power.

National Grid was called to the scene to investigate, and authorities reported that power had been restored by late afternoon.

There was no immediate word on what caused the underground disturbance.

- Grant Ashley