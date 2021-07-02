 Skip to main content
Multiple accidents temporarily close inbound Route 33
snarled traffic on Route 33

Multiple accidents Friday afternoon led to delays on the inbound Route 33. 

 John Hickey/Buffalo News

Multiple accidents closed the inbound Route 33 on Friday afternoon.

Two separate multivehicle crashes caused Route 33 westbound to be closed just after noon for a 2-mile stretch from the Suffolk Street exit to the Route 198 split, according to the Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition. 

The road was reopened around 12:30 p.m.  

