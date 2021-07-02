Multiple accidents temporarily close inbound Route 33

Multiple accidents closed the inbound Route 33 on Friday afternoon.
Two separate multivehicle crashes caused Route 33 westbound to be closed just after noon for a 2-mile stretch from the Suffolk Street exit to the Route 198 split, according to the Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition.
The road was reopened around 12:30 p.m.
A accident on the inbound Route 33 is blocking traffic just before exit for Route 198, Buffalo fire and police on scene. pic.twitter.com/mlZt9BWo2L— John Hickey (@jhickeyBN) July 2, 2021
Another accident on inbound Route 33 just past route 198 merger is hampering traffic pic.twitter.com/WetjyyE9g0— John Hickey (@jhickeyBN) July 2, 2021
(Route 33 Westbound) Closed at Suffolk Street to Route 198 (2.0 miles) because of Crash. Reported on July 2 at 12:04 PM.— NITTEC (@NITTEC) July 2, 2021
