Move-in week for Canalside carousel: 'It's just incredible'

After years in the making, a vintage park-style carousel is in the house – the new roundhouse at Canalside.

Joe Brill, in Buffalo to see the carousel, remembers when it was under his house.

Brill is the oldest grandson of Dominick De Angelis, who bought the carousel in 1924 from Spellman Engineering Co. in North Tonawanda and operated it in two lakeside resorts south of Boston until his death in 1952. The carousel went into storage in 1956, first under a nearby skating rink and then under his house in Houghs Neck, Mass. He and his friends played on the animals in the basement.

"It's just incredible," an emotional Brill said as he looked at the carousel being assembled.

It will soon open to the public for the first time in 65 years.

The 1924 attraction is being assembled during move-in week at Canalside's Central Wharf. The refurbished steel frame, with circular-shaped painted scenes in jeweled panels and decorative rounding boards with painted scenes of local landmarks, provided an indication of what's to come when the carousel opens May 28.

