Move-in week for Canalside carousel: 'It's just incredible'
top story

Move-in week for Canalside carousel: 'It's just incredible'

After years in the making, a vintage park-style carousel is in the house – the new roundhouse at Canalside.

Joe Brill, in Buffalo to see the carousel, remembers when it was under his house.

Brill is the oldest grandson of Dominick De Angelis, who bought the carousel in 1924 from Spellman Engineering Co. in North Tonawanda and operated it in two lakeside resorts south of Boston until his death in 1952. The carousel went into storage in 1956, first under a nearby skating rink and then under his house in Houghs Neck, Mass. He and his friends played on the animals in the basement. 

"It's just incredible," an emotional Brill said as he looked at the carousel being assembled.

It will soon open to the public for the first time in 65 years.

The 1924 attraction is being assembled during move-in week at Canalside's Central Wharf. The refurbished steel frame, with circular-shaped painted scenes in jeweled panels and decorative rounding boards with painted scenes of local landmarks, provided an indication of what's to come when the carousel opens May 28.

Buffalo Heritage Carousel restoration team's work in progress

Buffalo Heritage Carousel restoration team's work in progress

The Buffalo Heritage Carousel Restoration Team shows off their work to date to State Assemblyman Sean Ryan, who helped secure some of the funding for project. The team has restored 25 pieces so far for the carousel that will be placed at Canalside. The team offered a look at their work on Monday, June 10, 2019, at the Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum in North

"Getting the frame in place and seeing it inside the roundhouse shows how close we really are to bringing this historical artifact back to life. The excitement's palpable," said Steven Ranalli, president of Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp.

The state agency acquired the land from the city to house the solar-powered carousel and is providing it rent-free to Buffalo Heritage Carousel, a non-profit organization.

A Wurlitzer Model 153 carousel band organ that will provide music from the attraction's inner loop was also on hand, along with one side of a custom-carved, handicapped-accessible Lake Erie river barge chariot that will be assembled.

The wood deck will be put down over a layer of steel in the next few days. And the 34-animal menagerie, plus three display figures – 30 horses and a lion, tiger, ostrich, deer, giraffe, mule and sea dragon – are expected to move in over the weekend and be installed by April 2.

The classic-looking roundhouse, designed by eco_LOGIC, has glass partitions between wooden columns and a double-pitched metal roof with integrated solar panels donated by Tesla.

The machine's frame was refurbished by Carousel and Carvings, a carousel restoration company in Marion, Ohio. Assemblers from the company are doing the installation.

The jeweled panel scenes were painted in Buffalo by trained volunteers and shipped to North Carolina for carousel restoration artist Rosa Patton to finish the scenery. Patton visited Buffalo on a few occasions to teach the painters how to paint the animals and rounding boards.

The rounding boards were down to their bare wood state when they came out of storage, said Laurie Hauer-LaDuca, president of Buffalo Heritage Carousel.

Now they depict painted regional  landmarks such as the Maid of the Mist, the Pan-American Exposition, a Pierce-Arrow automobile, the Buffalo lighthouse and buffaloes, as well as the original Spellman Engineering Co. panel.

Hauer-Laduca expressed both joy and relief at this day arriving.

"The completion of our carousel's roundhouse and its installation are the last major milestones of the Buffalo Heritage Carousel's eight-year journey to bring a locally manufactured historic menagerie carousel to the community as a destination and family attraction, powered by the sun," she said. 

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News. 

