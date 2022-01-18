Mountaineer from Clarence scales Antarctica's highest peak

Erin Parisi, a Clarence native seeking to become the first transgender person to climb the highest mountains on all seven continents, has raised her total to five.

On Dec. 26, Parisi made it to the peak of Vinson Massif, the 16,050-foot mountain that is the highest point in Antarctica.

For Parisi, who was injured last spring while trying to climb Mount Denali, the highest mountain in North America, the Vinson conquest was a great Christmas present.

"We climbed and descended it in about six days, which included two weather days," Parisi told The Buffalo News by email. "Christmas was an absolute nightmare with wind – we barely left our tents. 80% success rate in our team – one climber dropped due to what sounds like a possible stomach bug."

Besides Denali, the 20,310-foot peak in Alaska, Parisi still needs to climb Mount Everest, the highest mountain in the world at 29,031 feet, to add Asia to her list of seven summits.

Parisi, 44, who now lives in Denver, scaled the highest peaks in Europe, Africa and Australia in 2018. She added South America to her list in 2019.

