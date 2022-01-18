 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mountaineer from Clarence scales Antarctica's highest peak
Mountaineer from Clarence scales Antarctica's highest peak

Erin Parisi Antarctica

Erin Parisi displays a Trans Pride flag at the summit of Vinson Massif, the highest point in Antarctica, on Dec. 26, 2021.

 Contributed photo

Erin Parisi, a Clarence native seeking to become the first transgender person to climb the highest mountains on all seven continents, has raised her total to five.

On Dec. 26, Parisi made it to the peak of Vinson Massif, the 16,050-foot mountain that is the highest point in Antarctica.

For Parisi, who was injured last spring while trying to climb Mount Denali, the highest mountain in North America, the Vinson conquest was a great Christmas present.

"We climbed and descended it in about six days, which included two weather days," Parisi told The Buffalo News by email. "Christmas was an absolute nightmare with wind – we barely left our tents. 80% success rate in our team – one climber dropped due to what sounds like a possible stomach bug."

Besides Denali, the 20,310-foot peak in Alaska, Parisi still needs to climb Mount Everest, the highest mountain in the world at 29,031 feet, to add Asia to her list of seven summits.

Parisi, 44, who now lives in Denver, scaled the highest peaks in Europe, Africa and Australia in 2018. She added South America to her list in 2019.

Parisi-on-Aconcagua-2

Erin Parisi, the Clarence native seeking to become the first transgender mountaineer to climb the tallest mountains on every continent, celebrates on top of Mount Aconcagua in Argentina Feb. 9, 2019.

After a two-year hiatus caused by fundraising issues and the Covid-19 pandemic, Parisi returned to her Seven Summits quest last May – but her ascent of Denali didn't go well.

"My right hand sustained an injury on Denali that resulted in complete tears in the tendons on my thumb and forefinger," she said in an email.

"I proceeded to climb to 16,500 feet after the injury, and then stopped due to concerns advancing on the more technical sections of the climb, and the weather elements we were managing," Parisi wrote.

"My team was able to advance to 17,000 feet before spending five days at high camp and being turned around due to wind. I don’t use the word 'give up,' because I still I haven’t! But I didn’t complete the summit that time around. I’ll return back Spring 2022."

1011063450 Erin Parisi KIRKHAM

During a September 2018 visit to Buffalo, Erin Parisi revisits the breakwater at Erie Basin Marina, where she made the decision to transition into a female during long walks along Buffalo's waterfront.

She will have surgery on her injured hand this month, Parisi said. "Then back to training," she added.

Parisi was born Aron Parisi and graduated from Clarence High School and the University at Buffalo.

She started a group called TranSending to finance her Seven Summits quest. The group has a GoFundMe page and a goal of $33,500 to pay Parisi's remaining costs for expeditions to Denali and Everest.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

