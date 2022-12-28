 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Motorists can hit the streets again in Buffalo, but caution advised

  • Updated
  • 0
Blizzard 2022

An abandoned car along Main Street in Buffalo. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Motorists have gotten the green light to return to city streets Thursday in Buffalo, but they are warned to be careful, especially around snow-removal equipment and at intersections.

Mayor Byron Brown, in a 10 p.m. news conference Wednesday, announced that the driving ban, the last one in Erie County, would be lifted at 12:01 a.m. Thursday. It will be replaced by an advisory urging no unnecessary travel. 

"If you don't need to drive, please don't," he said.

The mayor cautioned that traffic signals were not working at many intersections and that they should be treated as four-way stops. Public Works Commissioner Nathan Martin repeated that warning.

Meanwhile, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that traffic will be allowed again on the Kensington Expressway (Route 33), the Scajaquada Expressway (Route 198) and the Erie County section of the Niagara Thruway (I-190).

People are also reading…

Mayor Brown also reported that City Hall will reopen Thursday for the first time since the blizzard hit.

The city's trash and recycling collections still are suspended, the mayor said.

"I've toured many areas across the city," the mayor noted, "and I'm pleased with the progress that has been made."

He also reported that power has been restored to all but three National Grid customers.

Commissioner Martin said that snow clearance efforts are ongoing and that many trucks and other pieces of equipment will be on the streets. Motorists should approach them with caution, he advised.

Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said that the entire backlog of 911 calls has been cleared and that search and recovery teams are following up on reports of deceased people.

He added that 10 people have been arrested so far for looting, noting, "We've made more IDs. More arrests will be coming."

Trucks deposit snow at the Central Terminal during blizzard cleanup on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China and Russia perform joint military operation drills in the East China Sea

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News