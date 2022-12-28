Motorists can hit the streets again in Buffalo, but caution advised

Motorists have gotten the green light to return to city streets Thursday in Buffalo, but they are warned to be careful, especially around snow-removal equipment and at intersections.

Mayor Byron Brown, in a 10 p.m. news conference Wednesday, announced that the driving ban, the last one in Erie County, would be lifted at 12:01 a.m. Thursday. It will be replaced by an advisory urging no unnecessary travel.

"If you don't need to drive, please don't," he said.

Buffalo dropping driving ban in favor of advisory; all major routes reopened Mayor Byron Brown announced that the city will lift its driving ban at 12:01 a.m. Thursday and issue an advisory to motorists. It is the last municipality in Erie County to give the green light to travelers.

The mayor cautioned that traffic signals were not working at many intersections and that they should be treated as four-way stops. Public Works Commissioner Nathan Martin repeated that warning.

Meanwhile, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that traffic will be allowed again on the Kensington Expressway (Route 33), the Scajaquada Expressway (Route 198) and the Erie County section of the Niagara Thruway (I-190).

Mayor Brown also reported that City Hall will reopen Thursday for the first time since the blizzard hit.

The city's trash and recycling collections still are suspended, the mayor said.

"I've toured many areas across the city," the mayor noted, "and I'm pleased with the progress that has been made."

He also reported that power has been restored to all but three National Grid customers.

National Grid: Snow and high wind overwhelmed Buffalo substations, but power now restored "We’ve never had this. Even though we get snow in Buffalo, from November to March, we’ve never had it blow to the degree it did," said Kenneth Kujawa, National Grid regional director for Western New York.

Commissioner Martin said that snow clearance efforts are ongoing and that many trucks and other pieces of equipment will be on the streets. Motorists should approach them with caution, he advised.

Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said that the entire backlog of 911 calls has been cleared and that search and recovery teams are following up on reports of deceased people.

He added that 10 people have been arrested so far for looting, noting, "We've made more IDs. More arrests will be coming."