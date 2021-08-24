Motorist killed in two-vehicle collision in Royalton

A motorist was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle collision in the 4900 block of Royalton Center Road in Royalton, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, which reported that it received multiple 911 calls regarding the accident.

Deputies said a preliminary investigation found that one of the vehicles crossed over the center line while traveling south on Royalton Center Road. The second vehicle, which was traveling north, was unable to avoid striking the first vehicle, leading to a head-on crash, according to deputies.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was transported to Eastern Niagara Hospital by Tri Town Ambulance and was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The Niagara County Accident Investigation Unit will continue its investigation of the collision.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of the family.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.