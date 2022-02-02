Motorist killed after striking signal pole at Michigan Avenue and Riley Street

A man was killed Wednesday in a motor vehicle accident at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Riley Street, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department.

The incident occurred just after 12:30 a.m., spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said.

According to police, the operator of a Ford Taurus was traveling south on Michigan when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a large traffic signal pole. Police said the driver was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he later died.

Authorities are attempting to identify the driver at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information about the accident to call or text the department's confidential tip line, 716-847-2255.

