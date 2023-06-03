A motorist faces numerous charges after a vehicle smashed into a barn early Saturday at Braley and Dickersonville roads in the Town of Porter, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported.

According to the report, Kenneth Mitchell, 36, of Porter, had extricated himself from his vehicle and walked out of the barn, which was partially demolished, before deputies arrived in response to a 911 call at about 2:30 a.m.

The Sheriff's Office said Mitchell turned down medical care after he was evaluated by personnel from the Ransomville Volunteer Fire Company. Deputies said they found Mitchell to be intoxicated and arrested him.

Mitchell was charged with aggravated DWI, with a blood alcohol content of .18% or more, along with several traffic violations. The owner of the barn was contacted, the Sheriff's Office said, and came to the scene to assess the damage.