One driver died and another was seriously injured in a head-on collision late Friday afternoon in the Town of Wellsville, State Police in Amity reported.

Pronounced dead at the scene was Courtney M. Clark, 32, of Emporium, Pa. Taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester by Mercy Flight was Joeie A. Greenman, 17, of Alma.

Troopers said that Greenman, who was westbound in a 2015 Nissan, crossed the center line on Route 417 at about 6 p.m. and struck Clark's 2013 Ford head-on.

The State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted in the investigation of the accident, which is continuing.