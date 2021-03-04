 Skip to main content
Motorist dies after Tuesday accident at Walden and Bailey avenues
Motorist dies after Tuesday accident at Walden and Bailey avenues

A 63-year-old motorist died following an accident that occurred shortly after noon on Tuesday at the intersection of Walden and Bailey avenues, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department.

Spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said that accident investigators said three westbound vehicles were stopped at a traffic signal on Walden when the driver of a Hyundai Entourage, also traveling west, lost control and side-swiped one of the three vehicles and then struck the other two.

The driver of the Hyundai was transported to Erie County Medical Center where he was declared deceased.

DeGeorge said that according to investigators, it appears the deceased man suffered a medical incident that caused him to lose control of his vehicle.

Police were still investigating the incident.

