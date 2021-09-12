Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured when bike hits guardrail

A man was killed and his passenger severely injured when their motorcycle veered across the road and struck a guardrail Saturday afternoon in the Town of Machias, New York State police reported.
Support Local Journalism
William H. Shumaker, 72, of Warsaw, and passenger Judith Shumaker, 77, also of Warsaw, were eastbound on State Route 242 with a group of three other motorcycles at about 2:16 p.m. when their motorcycle crossed the westbound lane for no apparent reason and hit the guardrail, police said.
Troopers attempted to use an automated external defibrillator (AED) on William Shumaker, but could not save him. Judith Shumaker sustained severe head injuries and was taken by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center.
The State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit and the Cattaraugus County Coroner assisted with the investigation, which is ongoing.