Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster in collision with school bus
A motorcyclist from Depew was killed Wednesday night in a collision with a school bus in Lancaster, according to Lancaster police.

David Konsek, no age provided, was driving west on Broadway at the intersection with Cemetery Road when he was struck by a school bus, police said in a news release.

The driver of the school bus was not injured and is cooperating with the police investigation, according to the department.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

