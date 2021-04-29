Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster in collision with school bus

A motorcyclist from Depew was killed Wednesday night in a collision with a school bus in Lancaster, according to Lancaster police.
David Konsek, no age provided, was driving west on Broadway at the intersection with Cemetery Road when he was struck by a school bus, police said in a news release.
Support Local Journalism
The driver of the school bus was not injured and is cooperating with the police investigation, according to the department.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.