Motorcyclist killed in crash at ramp from 190 to 198

A fatal motorcycle crash closed the on- and off-ramps from the 198 to the I-190 for several hours this morning, Buffalo police reported.
The crash took place just before 5 a.m. at the busy interchange when a man operating a motorcycle lost control on the ramp from the northbound 190 to the eastbound 198, the department said on Twitter.
Investigators still are trying to figure out what caused the crash that shut down the ramps until about 8:30 a.m. Further information, including the identity of the victim, wasn't immediately available.