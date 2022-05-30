Motorcyclist killed in Buffalo crash Sunday

A 45-year-old man was killed Sunday in a motorcycle crash in Buffalo after driving the wrong direction on a one-way street, police said.

Officers are investigating the fatal crash, which occurred just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Peckham and Madison streets.

Police said the motorcyclist was driving the wrong way on Madison Street, traveling north on the one-way street. The man was hit by a Dodge Charger sedan at the intersection, according to police.

The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No charges had been filed as of Monday evening.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.