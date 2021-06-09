 Skip to main content
Motorcyclist hurt in Town of Lockport crash
Motorcyclist hurt in Town of Lockport crash

A motorcyclist was airlifted to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo by Mercy Flight with non-life-threatening injuries after an accident in the Town of Lockport shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said that Jervonta Robins, 28, of Lockport, crashed after he lost control of a 2019 Suzuki motorcycle on a curve on Tonawanda Creek Road between Rapids Road and Kimberly Drive.

According to the report, the motorcycle rolled over several times and Robins was thrown from the vehicle. Deputies said they determined that Robins also was not wearing a helmet at the time.

