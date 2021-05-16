Motorcyclist hurt in Thruway collision near Batavia

One person was injured in a car-motorcycle collision on the westbound Thruway on Sunday afternoon that significantly blocked traffic near Batavia.
State Police said one motorcyclist in a group of three collided with a car also headed westbound, near Milepost 388. The motorcyclist sustained leg injuries, troopers said, and was transported via Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. No identification or condition report was available.
The collision tied up traffic in the westbound lane until the location was cleared at about 2 p.m., State Police said.
