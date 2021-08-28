 Skip to main content
Motorcyclist down on road hit by vehicle, dies
Motorcyclist down on road hit by vehicle, dies

A motorcyclist who was down on the roadway was struck by a vehicle and died of his injuries, North Tonawanda police said.

Now investigators are trying to determine what happened to the motorcyclist before he wound up on the road.

Police received a call just after 11:30 p.m. Friday about the motorcyclist down on River Road near Gratwick Park.

Emergency crews were on their way when vehicle hit the motorcyclist. He died at the scene.

Police said they were withholding the name of the motorcyclist until his family can be notified. He was 23.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the second incident is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the first incident is asked to call North Tonawanda detectives at 716-692-4312. 

