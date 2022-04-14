Motorcyclist dies in Wheatfield after rear-ending an SUV

A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday after his vehicle rear-ended an SUV on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Wheatfield, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the scene about 11:30 a.m. in front of 2546 Niagara Falls Blvd., and found the motorcycle laying in the road behind a white SUV. The operator of the motorcycle was lying nearby. Both vehicles were in the northbound left lane.

An initial investigation of the accident revealed that the SUV was slowing down while the vehicle in front of it made a left turn. The motorcycle, which was behind the SUV, failed to stop in time and rear-ended the SUV. The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced dead shortly after the accident. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The identity of the motorcycle operator was withheld by the Sheriff's Office Wednesday pending notification of the victim's family.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.