 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Lewiston

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A motorcycle crash early Sunday on Saunders Settlement Road (Route 31) took the life of a 27-year-old man, Lewiston Police reported.

According to the report, officers called to the scene just east of Tuscarora Road at 4:47 a.m. found that the motorcycle, which was westbound, left the south side of the highway and struck a mailbox.

The motorcyclist, who was riding alone, was found nearby and was unresponsive, police said. He was taken by ambulance to Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston, where he died.

His name is being withheld pending notification of his family. An autopsy is scheduled, police said, and an investigation is continuing.

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

First case of monkeypox identified in Erie County

First case of monkeypox identified in Erie County

The New York State Wadsworth Center Laboratory alerted the Erie County Department of Health Tuesday of its first positive case. The patient has been isolated and does not pose a risk to the public, according to a news release from Erie County.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ricky Martin accused of incest by his 21-year-old nephew and could face up to 50 years’ jail if convicted

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News