Motorcyclist dies after crash in Lewiston

A motorcycle crash early Sunday on Saunders Settlement Road (Route 31) took the life of a 27-year-old man, Lewiston Police reported.

According to the report, officers called to the scene just east of Tuscarora Road at 4:47 a.m. found that the motorcycle, which was westbound, left the south side of the highway and struck a mailbox.

The motorcyclist, who was riding alone, was found nearby and was unresponsive, police said. He was taken by ambulance to Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston, where he died.

His name is being withheld pending notification of his family. An autopsy is scheduled, police said, and an investigation is continuing.