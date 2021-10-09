Motorcyclist critically injured in Niagara Falls crash

A 47-year-old man was badly injured after he lost control of his motorcycle, went off the road and crashed late Friday in Niagara Falls, city officials reported.

The crash occurred at about 10:20 p.m. on Buffalo Avenue, between Third and Fourth streets. The motorcyclist was traveling east on Buffalo Avenue, failed to navigate a curve in the road and crashed.

He was taken to Erie County Medical Center and remained there Saturday afternoon in critical condition.

City officials did not identify the man nor provide a cause for the crash. The Niagara Falls police crash management team is investigating the incident.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.