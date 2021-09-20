Motorcyclist airlifted to ECMC after crash near Silver Creek

A motorcyclist was airlifted to Erie County Medical Center after a crash Monday evening on Dennison Road near Stebbins Road in the Town of Hanover, near Silver Creek, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The cyclist, described as a 22-year-old man, was flown by STAT Medivac after the accident about 7 p.m., according to the report. No other vehicles or persons were involved. Further details were not immediately available.