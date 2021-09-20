Motorcyclist airlifted to ECMC after crash near Silver Creek

A motorcyclist was airlifted to Erie County Medical Center after a crash Monday evening on Dennison Road near Stebbins Road in the Town of Hanover, near Silver Creek, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The cyclist, described as a 22-year-old man, was flown by STAT Medivac after the accident about 7 p.m., according to the report. No other vehicles or persons were involved. Further details were not immediately available.
Tags
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.