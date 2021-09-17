Motorcyclist airlifted to ECMC after crash in Batavia

A motorcyclist was airlifted by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center following a collision with a pickup in the City of Batavia on Friday afternoon.

According to Batavia police, the male driver was found "down in the roadway and unresponsive with apparent serious injuries." The crash was reported at 12:22 p.m. Friday at Walnut and Law streets.

Police said they are not releasing either the driver of the motorcycle or the pickup, who was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The motorcyclist remained in serious condition on Friday.

