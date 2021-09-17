 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Motorcyclist airlifted to ECMC after crash in Batavia
0 comments

Motorcyclist airlifted to ECMC after crash in Batavia

Support this work for $1 a month

A motorcyclist was airlifted by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center following a collision with a pickup in the City of Batavia on Friday afternoon.

According to Batavia police, the male driver was found "down in the roadway and unresponsive with apparent serious injuries." The crash was reported at 12:22 p.m. Friday at Walnut and Law streets.

Police said they are not releasing either the driver of the motorcycle or the pickup, who was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The motorcyclist remained in serious condition on Friday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This star-eating black hole is giving experts new insight into black holes

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News