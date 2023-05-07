A 22-year-old man was killed Sunday morning when his motorcycle crashed into a pickup truck in Cattaraugus County, State Police reported.

Troopers responded to the crash at about 10:30 a.m. on Buffalo Road in the Town of Allegany, according to Sgt. John Fredrickson of the Olean barracks.

The motorcycle was heading northwest on Buffalo Road, while the pickup was traveling southeast, Fredrickson said.

State Police investigators are still trying to determine what caused the crash, he said, and no charges have been filed in the incident.

The operator of the motorcycle was declared dead at the scene. Fredrickson said State Police are not yet ready to release his identity.