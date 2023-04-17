Motorcycle owners need to renew their registrations by April 30, the State Department of Motor Vehicles reports. Motorcycle registrations must be updated every year, and all of them expire on the same date.

Motorcycles also must be inspected once every 12 months by a station licensed by the DMV. They are designated by a blue and gold sign reading "Official NYS Motorcycle Inspection Station." A list of them is available on the DMV website at dmv.ny.gov.

Registrations cannot be renewed if the motorcycle has not been inspected, or if the registration has been suspended or revoked, the DMV notes. If the registration has been expired for more than a year, the motorcycle must be re-registered at a DMV office or by mail.