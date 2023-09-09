It has been almost two years since the grand opening of the Natalie Barnhard Center for Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation and Recovery in Cheektowaga.

For Mary Lynn and Natalie Barnhard, that is cause for celebration.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Chiro First Wellness Center will sponsor a fundraiser for the center Natalie Barnhard created. The event, called “9/9 for the Spine,” will showcase the center and its state-of-the-art equipment, while also featuring a variety of vendors, some of whom are associated with providing care and services to those who have suffered spinal cord injuries.

“We’re just trying to get people aware of the specialized equipment and the specialized rehabilitation that we offer here that is so unique to this area,” said Mary Lynn Barnhard, Natalie’s mother and vice president of the Motion Project Foundation. “There is nothing in and around the whole city with the equipment that we have and the type of rehabilitation that we do here.”

Natalie Barnhard was a 24-year-old physical therapy assistant and licensed massage therapist in 2004 when a 608-pound Cybex leg extension machine fell on her while she helped a client stretch. The impact shattered a disc in her lower neck and damaged another beneath it, leaving her without movement or feeling in all parts of her body below them.

“I don’t think I’d be doing as well as I am today if I didn’t have the specialized rehabilitation,” she said from inside her 6,000-square-foot gym.

“I call it a gym because even though we do rehabilitation, we treat it like a gym and we treat everyone like clients. Just because somebody had an injury doesn’t make them a patient for the rest of the life. We help people with spinal cord injuries, strokes (and) MS (multiple sclerosis),” she said.

Natalie Barnhard left Buffalo for Atlanta 19 years ago and spent nearly a decade getting one-on-one physical therapy at least three times a week at the Shepherd Center, a hospital that specializes in traumatic injury rehabilitation. Such critical services weren’t available anywhere in her hometown or nearby.

Eight years after her injury, Natalie Barnhard won a lawsuit against the manufacturer of the machine that fell on her, as well as her former employer, Amherst Orthopedic Physical Therapy. Using some of the proceeds from a $26 million settlement among the three parties that brought an end to the legal appeals, she opened the rehabilitation and recovery center that bears her name.

The centerpiece of the facility is a $300,000 Lokomat machine, a robot-assisted gait training device. Clients are supported in a harness above a treadmill while the robotic device moves their legs through a “normal” gait cycle.

Since the center is not a licensed medical facility, health insurance does not typically cover the services it provides. The specialists who work with the center’s clients have master’s degrees in exercise physiology, and are trained to work with its population of clients. Clients are charged $100 an hour. However, through the Motion Project Foundation, some may receive access to a supplemental grant that provides them with anywhere from 10% to 30% off that fee, based on the number of hours a person comes in over the course of a month, Mary Lynn Barnhard said.

Shannon Filbert of West Seneca has been on the board of directors since the Motion Project was initially named the Wheels With Wings Foundation. Filbert, who suffered a debilitating injury 25 years ago, became a client in April.

“I focused on rehab for a couple of years after the injury, and then I decided to focus other things in my life, such as career and education, but it was always in the back of my mind of going back and doing rehab, but, unfortunately, we never really had anything around here that would accommodate people like us,” Filbert said.

Natalie Barnhard is hoping to grow her center to help more people.

“Sometimes people wonder why do I have to come see this, but you never know who in your family among your loved ones might one day need these kind of services, and they don’t exist anywhere else in Buffalo,” she said.