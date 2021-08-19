Mothers of homicide victims hope new billboard campaign helps solve murders

The mothers pleaded Thursday for witnesses to come forward.

“God forbid … this happens to one of your loved ones, and you’re standing in the same spot. You would want the community to bring justice and have it be solved,” Bigham said.

The effort comes as Buffalo is in the middle of a wave of gun violence.

"Lately, we've heard so much about the spike in homicide statistics in the City of Buffalo. There are numerous graphs of percentages that detail the grim rise in shootings and homicides in the first half of this year, but often lost in the translation are the victims themselves," said Frank Christiano, chairman of the board of directors for Crime Stoppers. "We hope the billboards ... will help put a face to these crushing numbers."

Joining Christiano and the mothers Thursday were Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, Erie County Sheriff Timothy Howard and Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood.