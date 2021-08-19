Mothers of homicide victims hope new billboard campaign helps solve murders

Markeita Bennett’s son, Rene-Cameren Tucker, 27, was shot December 19, 2019, at Buffalo’s Moselle Street and Box Avenue.
Torina Bigham’s son Lorenzo Jones III, 26, was murdered March 1 on Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo. He was the oldest of her four sons.
Robyn Gerow’s son, Marcus Spain, 29, was fatally shot March 14 while sitting in a car on Johnson Street.
And on April 13, 2018, Gayla Ross’ son, Amir Jemes, 19, was fatally shot on Littlefield Street near the Buffalo-Cheektowaga border in an apparent robbery.
They are the faces of a new Crime Stoppers Western New York billboard campaign in Buffalo to help solve cases. The grieving mothers all believe someone heard something, saw something or knows something about the deaths of their sons.
Buffalo's 49 homicides over the first seven months of the year already eclipse the city's annual total in six of the last 10 years.
“They took the most important thing of my entire life away from me. Whoever you are: You don’t know what you’ve done to me and my family,” Ross said. Jemes was her only child.
The new Crime Stoppers strategy was announced Thursday on Jefferson Avenue near Virginia Street, adjacent to one of the billboard sites.
Ten billboards will be up through the end of September featuring the photos of eight different homicide victims each month, organizers said. Targeted areas will be neighborhoods where the highest number of shootings have occurred during the past three years.
The mothers pleaded Thursday for witnesses to come forward.
“God forbid … this happens to one of your loved ones, and you’re standing in the same spot. You would want the community to bring justice and have it be solved,” Bigham said.
The effort comes as Buffalo is in the middle of a wave of gun violence.
"Lately, we've heard so much about the spike in homicide statistics in the City of Buffalo. There are numerous graphs of percentages that detail the grim rise in shootings and homicides in the first half of this year, but often lost in the translation are the victims themselves," said Frank Christiano, chairman of the board of directors for Crime Stoppers. "We hope the billboards ... will help put a face to these crushing numbers."
Joining Christiano and the mothers Thursday were Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, Erie County Sheriff Timothy Howard and Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood.
Combined contributions from the offices of Poloncarz, Flynn, Howard and Buffalo Police provided $100,000 in reward money for information leading to arrests or seizure of illegal weapons. The awards include: $7,500 for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of a homicide; $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and prosecution in a shooting incident; and $1,000 for information that leads to the seizure of illegal weapons.
Anyone with information on a crime can report it on the Buffalo Tips app or call 867-6161. All tips remain anonymous.
The mothers hope the billboards will help bring justice for their families and others.
“While this billboard is bringing awareness, it’s so painful because we are driving down these streets seeing our loved ones faces," Bennett said. "And it’s just so unbearable because they are up there for all the wrong reasons.”