Smoke, flames foil attempts to rescue mother and daughter from Kaisertown house fire

Paulette Heather and her son-in-law Kurt Schultz tried to get inside the burning house early Monday in Buffalo’s Kaisertown neighborhood to rescue her daughter and granddaughter, but it was to no avail.

“There was way too much smoke,” Heather said. “It was just so thick and so dark.”

Stephanie Schultz, 31, and her 2 1/2-year-old daughter, Stella, died and three firefighters were injured battling the blaze, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Fire Department.

The two-alarm fire was reported at 1:40 a.m. at 157 Weiss St., just south of Clinton Street.

As Heather sat in an armchair in her house next door to the charred 2 1/2-story single-family home where her daughter and granddaughter had died about 13 hours earlier, she recalled the horror of the situation to which she awoke at about 1:30 a.m. Monday.

“The girls were sleeping upstairs; her husband was sleeping downstairs,” Heather recalled. “He woke up because he smelled smoke. He tried to run towards the back, because that’s where the stairs are to get upstairs, and it was all engulfed in flames.”