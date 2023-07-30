Within a week after excavation for a pond on Newton Road in Orchard Park began, the wells on two nearby properties went dry, and three others were depleted, neighbors said.

The neighbors blame the Disciples of Divine Mercy in the Holy Face of Jesus, a Catholic lay group that expanded its Mother of Mercy House of Prayer at 6131 Newton Road last year.

Ten residents of Newton Road have filed a lawsuit against the organization and John and Kathleen Wabick, who own the property.

Kathleen Wabick, founder of the group, did not respond to two voicemails last week requesting comment.

Excavation on the reflection pond started April 25, 2022.

On April 28, Russ and Amy Wierer’s well went dry. By May 2, Geraldine Burgwardt’s well dried up, and three others were depleted, according to the lawsuit, filed by Richard J. Lippes.

The neighbors contend that, according to the original site plan, the pond was supposed to be no deeper than 6 feet, but now is 18 to 20 feet deep.

“In digging out the pond, to such a greater depth, defendants hit an underground spring that fed the water wells of the plaintiffs,” the lawsuit contends.

The complaint also says runoff from a 61-space parking lot floods neighboring property, and trees and brush near one neighbor, in an area labeled on the site plan “to be protected and preserved,” were removed.

This is the second legal action the neighbors, calling themselves the Friends of Chestnut Ridge, have filed about the expansion of the building, parking lot and pond. The property adjoins Chestnut Ridge Park.

Last year, they filed a petition seeking an injunction, contending that the project did not get proper approval from Erie County planners, or obtain a state stormwater discharge permit, and that the addition is too close to the adjacent property. They wanted construction to stop until laws and the zoning ordinance are followed.

State Supreme Court Judge Dennis Ward denied the Town of Orchard Park’s motion to dismiss the case, which is still pending. The Wabicks are named in that petition challenging the town’s actions on the project.

“It’s one thing to either get the project stopped or request an injunction to get the problems rectified,” Lippes, attorney for the Friends of Chestnut Ridge, told The Buffalo News. “It’s another thing to compensate the plaintiffs, for example, for the loss of their water.”

The latest suit seeks the remediation of the amount and quality of the water in the wells and $500,000 in damages for each of the plaintiffs.

“When it did come back, the water pressure never came back fully. Water that did come back was dirty and brackish,” Lippes said. “They rightfully request that they be compensated for all the problems they are undergoing.”

Lippes said that in the event all of the construction is completed, he will ask the judge to require the Wabicks to rectify the problem so the water pressure will fully return and be clean, without contaminants.