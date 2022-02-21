Mother Nature pushing the replay button on last week's variable weather

The weather service issued a flood watch for Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening for all eight Western New York counties.

The weather will be drier on Thursday, but as the mercury begins to plunge on Wednesday, the chance for more snow begins to increase Thursday evening and into the overnight hours.

"So the temperatures are really going to drop off on Wednesday, and then the snow comes in Thursday night, and possibly we're going to see a little bit of freezing rain across the Southern Tier. That will be mostly in Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, near the state line border, and then snow throughout Friday," Jurkowski said.

She added the extent of last week's flooding was due to rain and ice melt that was added to local rivers and other waterways. Much of that ice was already broken up last week, but the additional rain this week will add to the Buffalo area's still swollen streams.

"So, in a sense, we washed all of that ice out last week, but the rivers are still a little swollen, so we're still going to have the flooding, but we're just adding a bit of water to it, so it's not going to be as bad as last week," Jurkowski said.

News staff reporter Aaron Besecker contributed to this story.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

