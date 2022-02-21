 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mother Nature pushing the replay button on last week's variable weather
Mother Nature pushing the replay button on last week's variable weather

Ice Cutter Roamer (copy)

The William H. Lathom breaks the ice in front of the New York Power Authority intakes in Niagara Falls Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News

If last week's wildly variable weather had you pining for spring, along with worrying about flash floods and weary of shoveling yet more snow, get ready for an approximate repeat of all that action this week.

"It's going to be similar to last week, but not totally similar," said Liz Jurkowski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga.

Just as on Monday, warmer temperatures are forecast to continue Tuesday, only accompanied by rain that will start in the morning.

"And it's going to be widespread rain across the region, throughout the day," Jurkowski added.

She said about a half-inch to an inch of rain is expected to fall. That, along with the snow and ice melt resulting from the warmer weather, will lead to more flooding this week, as well.

"So we're going to have flooding again, but it's not going to be as bad as last time," Jurkowski said.

Streams and creeks already running high – conditions due to last week's thaw, additional snow that fell Saturday and more thaw thanks to today's temperatures in the 40s – have the greatest chances to cause more flooding, said NWS meteorologist David Thomas.

The weather service issued a flood watch for Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening for all eight Western New York counties.

The weather will be drier on Thursday, but as the mercury begins to plunge on Wednesday, the chance for more snow begins to increase Thursday evening and into the overnight hours. 

"So the temperatures are really going to drop off on Wednesday, and then the snow comes in Thursday night, and possibly we're going to see a little bit of freezing rain across the Southern Tier. That will be mostly in Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, near the state line border, and then snow throughout Friday," Jurkowski said.

She added the extent of last week's flooding was due to rain and ice melt that was added to local rivers and other waterways. Much of that ice was already broken up last week, but the additional rain this week will add to the Buffalo area's still swollen streams.

"So, in a sense, we washed all of that ice out last week, but the rivers are still a little swollen, so we're still going to have the flooding, but we're just adding a bit of water to it, so it's not going to be as bad as last week," Jurkowski said.

News staff reporter Aaron Besecker contributed to this story.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

