Mother Cabrini Foundation awards $14 million to Buffalo-area nonprofits to help close health care gaps

Nearly $14.3 million in grants have been awarded to local nonprofit groups to help address health-related needs of low-income residents and underserved communities in the Buffalo region, the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation announced Monday.

The Mother Cabrini Health Foundation is New York State's largest foundation focused exclusively on health care. Across the state, it will commit $165 million in grants to more than 500 nonprofits.

"At a moment when New York State’s health needs are both acute and wide-ranging, the Foundation is supporting hundreds of programs addressing the needs of vulnerable New Yorkers and underserved communities across the state," said Alfred F. Kelly, Jr., chairman and CEO of Visa and chair of the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation Board, in a statement Monday.

Locally, 41 programs will be supported in their efforts to address a range of community needs related to health care through the grants. They include $1 million to FeedMore WNY, a regional food bank and meals on wheels program that serves more than 300 food pantries throughout Erie, Niagara, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.

The BISON’s Children Scholarship Fund, an organization aimed at broadening educational opportunities for Western New York children by helping low-income families pay for private K-12 education, was also awarded $1 million. The grant will help provide scholarships to thousands of low-income students across Western New York.

Mental Health Advocates of Western New York, an organization that provides non-clinical services promoting mental well-being and assistance with navigating the mental health system, will receive an $800,000 award.

The University at Buffalo’s S-Miles To Go program will be among the beneficiaries of a $6 million increase in funding by the foundation aimed at improving access to oral health services. The grants will help provide specialty dental care for New Yorkers with intellectual and developmental disabilities and offer mobile dental health vans that will reduce barriers to accessing oral health care.

Other local grant recipients include Build Promise, which was awarded $102,100 for increasing access to social care services in the epicenter of poverty and homelessness on Buffalo's East Side; Nardin Academy, which will receive $200,000 to enhance and develop student support services; and $200,000 to Villa Maria College to help with renovations to its dining hall.

Madonna of the Streets, run by the St. Luke's Mission of Mercy Catholic Church on Walden Avenue in Buffalo, will receive $200,000 for its food and nutrition program, Feed My Sheep. The Chautauqua Center was awarded $250,000 for its Safety Net Dental Operatories for Chautauqua County program. Heart, Love & Soul was awarded $200,000 safety net and daybreak social services programs.

A complete list of the grants awarded by the foundation can be found at cabrinihealth.org/grants-database/.

In spring 2022, the foundation invited organizations to apply for funding through an open process and received over 1,500 letters of interest. About 46% of the grants were for $250,000 or more.

In the four years since its inception, the Mother Cabrini Foundation has awarded about 2,200 grants totaling nearly $635 million.