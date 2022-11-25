Mother and two sons charged with drug, gun sales in Medina, Albion

Federal investigations into drug and gun sales in Orleans County resulted in the arrests earlier this month of a Rochester woman, her two sons and her cousin.

Ebony Shine, 36, of Rochester, was charged Nov. 14, along with her sons Nasir Shine, 20, and Emmanual Taylor, 19, both of Medina, with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Investigators said in a criminal complaint that they used a confidential informant to make 14 “controlled buys” of cocaine, fentanyl and guns from Shine and her two sons between October 2021 and October 2022. The deals happened mostly in Medina, but also in Albion and the Rochester area, according to the complaint. The three defendants each face a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.

In a separate complaint, Ebony Shine’s cousin, Darrell C. Shine, 37, of Medina, was charged Nov. 14 with distribution of and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Darrell Shine, who had prior felony drug possession convictions in 2006 and 2011, is accused of selling methamphetamines, Ecstasy pills and cocaine to a confidential informant on multiple occasions, according to the complaint.

In a Jan. 20 meeting, the informant gave $1,000 to Darrell Shine, who then handed over a 9 mm pistol, a magazine, eight live rounds and a holster, according to the complaint. The charges against Darrell Shine carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The probe into drug and gun sales started in October 2021. Investigators executed three search warrants at homes associated with the four defendants, recovering six firearms – including an assault rifle and a tactical shotgun – ammunition, cocaine and drug packaging materials, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

About a pound of fentanyl, a half-pound of cocaine and $29,000 in cash – $20,000 of which was for a single sale of more than a quarter kilogram of fentanyl – were also recovered.