Most prescribed drugs in Erie County show big changes in pain treatment and Covid impact

The health care issue of the year – maybe of our lifetimes – is Covid-19.
But for tens of thousands of local residents, chronic illnesses such as heart disease, high blood pressure, asthma and diabetes are the health care issues that continue to affect their lives. And while the opioid epidemic has taken a backseat to Covid-19, the fight to end it has not stopped.
The evidence is in people's medicine cabinets. The Buffalo News analyzed seven year's worth of drug data from the Erie County Medicaid Inspector General's Office, which tracks prescriptions given to Medicaid recipients.
When the 2016 Medicaid data report for Erie County was released Tuesday, the most newsworthy finding in the report was the fact that an opioid painkiller no longer held first place as the most-prescribed medication for the county’s Medicaid users. That’s the first time since at least 2008 — when the county began electronically tracking this information — that the
While the prescription data only reflects prescriptions for people on Medicaid, a health insurance program for the economically disadvantaged, it is a strong indicator of all prescriptions issued countywide since Medicaid covers about 30% of all county residents, according to the inspector general's annual county report.
Data for prescriptions covered by private insurance is not publicly available.
No type of prescription medication has seen a more drastic one-year jump than the Covid-19 vaccine. Through November, the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines account for 75,148 of all Medicaid prescriptions. That combined total puts the Covid-19 vaccine in third place among all Medicaid drugs prescribed this year.
Comparatively, only 41 Medicaid patients received the vaccine in 2020, when only Pfizer was available locally and restricted to front-line health care workers, the majority of whom would not have been Medicaid recipients.
Covid-19 treatment may also have influenced the use of the drug albuterol, an inhaler primarily used to treat asthma.
Albuterol has always been among the most prescribed medications in Erie County, ranking between fifth and seventh place since 2015. But in 2020, the asthma medication moved up to second place and remained there in 2021.
In June, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved albuterol as a "supportive therapy" for treatment of Covid-19 in those who suffer breathing problems as a result of Covid-19 infection.
But while Covid-19 treatments skyrocketed, other major drugs on the top 10 list of most prescribed Medicaid drugs are drugs that have long been prescribed for chronic major illnesses and conditions requiring ongoing treatment.
Topping the list is atorvastatin calcium, an anti-cholesterol and heart disease medication also known by the brand name Lipitor. This medication is a top-prescribed drug across the country, used to treat tens of millions of people. It has been the top-ranking Medicaid drug in Erie County since 2017.
Last year, more than 89,000 atorvastatin prescriptions were written for local Medicaid patients.
In 2015, when awareness about the addictive properties of pain-killing, opioid drugs was just dawning, the most prescribed drug in Erie County was hydrocodone-acetaminophen, a popular opioid painkiller.
According to the Erie County Medicaid Inspector General's Office, physicians issued nearly 77,000 Medicaid prescriptions for that drug – think Vicodin, Lortab, Norco, etc.
That was the same year 256 Erie County residents died of opioid drug overdoses, twice as many as the previous year. More than 300 would die the following year, launching a state and national effort to curb the over-prescription of these narcotics.
At that time, the Covid-19 pandemic was still years off.
With more than 250,000 low-income Erie County residents receiving Medicaid benefits, the Medicaid prescribing data is considered fairly reflective of larger drug prescribing trends
By 2020, hydrocodone was no longer even among the top 10 most prescribed Medicaid drugs, with doctors issuing fewer than half the number of prescriptions than in 2016. Last year, the drug ranked 17th, below prescriptions for Vitamin D.
"This continues to be a positive sign in the fight against opioid abuse," Medicaid Inspector General Michael Szukala said.
But the ripple effects from those early days of heavy opioid painkiller prescriptions is still reflected in prescription drug data.
When the abuse of opioid pain killers became a public health concern, physicians increasingly turned to pain relievers that create less drug dependency. Prescriptions for gabapentin, a non-opioid drug used to treat nerve pain, rose 150% from 2015 to 2020. In 2021, prescriptions for the drug rank seventh among all Medicaid prescriptions issued in Erie County.
To address the surge in opioid addiction, more health care providers have been certified to prescribe buprenorphine, an opioid addiction medication best known under the brand Suboxone. In 2015, physicians wrote only 25,000 Medicaid prescriptions for buprenorphine. In 2020, they wrote more than 41,000.
State and federal laws have been loosened in recent years to allow more physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants to prescribe buprenorphine, which is still considered a controlled substance subject to abuse. The addiction treatment medicine now ranks as the 13th most prescribed Medicaid drug countywide, based on this year's data through November.
"Opioid addiction hasn't disappeared," Szukala said. "Fortunately, we're fighting it."
Other major drugs that round out the top 10 list of most prescribed Medicaid drugs are drugs that have long been prescribed for chronic major illnesses and conditions requiring ongoing treatment.
• Metformin, used to treat diabetes.
• Omeprazole (Prilosec), used to treat heartburn, acid reflux and ulcers.
• Amlodipine besylate, used to treat high blood pressure and heart disease.
• Ibuprofen, a common, anti-inflammatory pain killer that also comes in prescription strengths.
• Lisinopril, used to treat high blood pressure.
• Levothyroxine sodium, a thyroid medication.