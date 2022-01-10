Most prescribed drugs in Erie County show big changes in pain treatment and Covid impact

Comparatively, only 41 Medicaid patients received the vaccine in 2020, when only Pfizer was available locally and restricted to front-line health care workers, the majority of whom would not have been Medicaid recipients.

Covid-19 treatment may also have influenced the use of the drug albuterol, an inhaler primarily used to treat asthma.

Albuterol has always been among the most prescribed medications in Erie County, ranking between fifth and seventh place since 2015. But in 2020, the asthma medication moved up to second place and remained there in 2021.

In June, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved albuterol as a "supportive therapy" for treatment of Covid-19 in those who suffer breathing problems as a result of Covid-19 infection.

But while Covid-19 treatments skyrocketed, other major drugs on the top 10 list of most prescribed Medicaid drugs are drugs that have long been prescribed for chronic major illnesses and conditions requiring ongoing treatment.